Brazilian Babe Bru Luccas Is A Total Hottie In Straw Hat & Skimpy Tied Top

Brazilian model Bru Luccas brought the heat to her 3.1 million Instagram fans by sharing a photo that saw her clad in skimpy attire.

In the photo, the fitness model put her toned figure on display in a two-piece set that perfectly highlighted her curves. A geotag in the post indicated that the image was snapped in Vista, California, where it looked to be a gorgeous day. Sunlight illuminated the model’s figure and helped accentuate her allover glow. The photo appeared to have been snapped in a forest with vibrant green leaves filling the space at the model’s back.

Bru looked happy and relaxed as she looked off into the distance with a big smile. She casually draped both arms near her sides and appeared to be taking a step forward. Bru flaunted her curvaceous figure in a mismatched set but did not reveal to fans where she purchased her sexy ensemble.

Bru’s top boasted a lace-up front with long strings that tied in the middle of her chest. The strings stretched across the gap between her chest and offered a generous glimpse of her ample cleavage. Her top possessed cold shoulder sleeves and a scooping neckline that left her collar and shoulders entirely bare. The garment had a light cream hue and was ruched. It also had stitching detail along the edges.

On her lower half, Bru rocked a pair of light white panties that fit tightly on her curves. Its thick straps stretched across her hips, and the high cut left a portion of her shapely thighs in view. The photo was cropped a few inches below her waist and didn’t reveal a full view of her legs.

Bru went jewelry-free and sported a straw hat on her head to shield her from the sun. She styled her long, brunette tresses with a few natural waves, and they tumbled down past her shoulders and chest. The model appeared to keep her makeup look natural and wore defined brows and a small amount of blush and lipstick.

Judging by the overwhelming response from fans, they were pleased with the look that they received. The post garnered over 131,000 likes and well over 800 comments from her captivated audience.

“One of a kind beauty,” one follower commented on the sizzling snap.

“Doing ok! Everything about u is stunning hun. Cheers,” another fan replied in response to the question that Bru posed in the caption.

“So Exotic friend,” another Instagrammer gushed with a few flames and heart emoji.