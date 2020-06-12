Katelyn Runck Sizzles In A Tight Burgundy Mini Dress

Fitness model Katelyn Runck tantalized her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking-hot triple update in which she showcased her curves in a tiny burgundy mini dress. The ensemble was from the brand PrettyLittleThing, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

The photos were taken by LHGFX Photography, who Katelyn has worked with countless times before. She didn’t include a geotag on the post, but it appeared to have been taken indoors, and she perched on a white couch for the first snap.

The mini dress Katelyn wore had an off-the-shoulder style, leaving her sculpted shoulders exposed. The strapless neckline showcased a serious amount of cleavage, and the garment had semi-sheer sleeves that started halfway down her upper arms and extended all the way to her wrists.

There was a small fabric embellishment between her breasts, and the dress also had a cut-out just below her ample assets, which showed off a hint of extra skin.

The look had a figure-hugging silhouette that clung to every inch of Katelyn’s curves, from her slim waist to her sculpted rear. The hem came just a few inches down her thighs, leaving plenty of her legs on display. In the first snap, Katelyn’s long brunette locks cascaded down her back as she leaned back slightly, and she went barefoot.

In the second shot, Katelyn stood, placing both her hands on her slim waist and standing with her legs slightly apart. A few more details of her neutral backdrop were visible in the shot, but Katelyn’s toned body remained the focal point of the snap. She paired the sexy dress with some strappy black high-heels for a majorly seductive look.

Katelyn finished off the post with a short video clip that showed the process of capturing the shots, as she often does. In the video, she switched up her poses slightly, flipping her hair and showing off her cleavage.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sexy update, and the post received over 4,800 likes within just 48 minutes. It also racked up 507 comments from her eager fans.

“Stunning,” one fan wrote, followed by a flame emoji.

“Absolutely gorgeous – the video captures all angles of perfection,” another follower commented.

“Subscribing to all your content was the best decision I’ve ever made,” one fan added.

“You are looking so beautiful,” yet another fan remarked.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn showed off even more skin in a sizzling update in which she rocked a barely there blue bikini. She posed on the beach in the revealing swimsuit, which showed off her chiselled body to perfection.