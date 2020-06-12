Nikki Hall Creates Drama Within Hours Of ‘Double Shot At Love’ Return

Nikki Hall created drama within hours of her return to the cast of A Double Shot At Love, which made its Season 2 debut on June 11. The series, which stars Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino, was originally a one-off show where the Jersey Shore stars searched for love amongst 20 women. In the series second incarnation, Pauly and Vinny had several of the members of the original cast come to Las Vegas to live with and work with them to see if they could rekindle their relationships.

After her arrival at the hotel where the women were staying with Vinny and Pauly, Nikki promised to put her past drama behind her and just have a good time with her fellow castmates which included Maria Elizondo, Brittani “B-lashes” Schwartz, Derynn Paige, Marissa Lucchese, and Susan “Suzi” Baidya. That promise was quickly broken when she went out with her fellow castmates and three male friends, which included Brandon Stakemann, Antonio Locke, and Nicky Curd, to the pool for some drinks and fun in the sun.

Nikki quickly clashed with Brandon both at the pool and when they returned to the suite. Brandon attempted to forge a close relationship with Pauly and called him “my boy” but Nikki stepped in to loudly correct him and let him know his place in the house. Nikki also avoided talking to Pauly.

Nikki realized that she was unprepared for seeing Pauly for the first time since he unceremoniously eliminated her from the competition during Season 1 of the series by telling her that instead of finding love, he chose to remain single.

Initially, Nikki did not join the aforementioned women on the trip. She had not decided to attend the reunion. At Maria’s insistence, Nikki decided to join her fellow castmates in Las Vegas but didn’t quite expect her own powerful response to seeing Pauly once again.

Several fans responded to Nikki’s confrontation on a post that Brandon shared with Instagram.

“Yo shortie went crazy on you my guy,” remarked one follower.

“You took episode 1, for better or worse, count it,” said a second viewer.

“The show would be boring as hell without Nikki. She came in and showed who she was!!!” stated a third follower on the Double Shot at Love Instagram page.

“Finally!! She has arrived!!!! Now the show begins,” stated a fourth fan who was excited for Nikki’s return to the series and the potential for rekindling her romance with perpetually single reality show star Pauly.