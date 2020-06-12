Stassi Schroeder & Kristen Doute Are Ready To ‘Move Forward’ Following ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Racism Scandal

The fired Bravo stars plan to show their remorse for past behavior with their actions.

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute are ready to move forward in the aftermath of the racism scandal that had them both fired from Vanderpump Rules, their rep told The Inquisitr in a new statement.

The former Bravo stars were axed from the show they starred in since 2013 after onetime cast member Faith Stowers, the only black star ever on Vanderpump Rules, revealed that they once called the police on her for a crime she did not commit. Stassi also made racially insensitive comments on her now-scrapped podcast, Straight Up with Stassi.

Now, after seemingly losing everything — the two also lost their agents and their Witches of WeHo wine line in the fallout from the firing — the onetime besties plan to show that they have both grown and changed in the years since their inappropriate behavior took place.

“Stassi and Kristen acknowledged what they did was wrong, have apologized and been punished. Without casting aside their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere. Both of them recognize actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them as they move forward,” Steve Honig, a rep for Stassi and Kristen, told The Inquisitr.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Vanderpump Rules viewers know that Stassi and Kristen were estranged just before their firings took place as their friendship took a rocky turn over the past year. Their feud was a major storyline in what would be their final season on the Bravo reality show.

They seemed to be united when faced with the scandal that ultimately cost them their jobs. The two women released similar apologetic statements within minutes of one another on Instagram on Sunday night as they addressed their past behavior.

Stassi wrote that she plans to take this time to “listen,” “learn,” and take accountability for her own privilege. In her post, Kristen wrote that her privilege “blinded” her from reality as she put her former co-star in danger with reckless accusations. Both Vanderpump Rules veterans promised to “do better” going forward.

Now it will be up to them to prove their sincerity. In comments to their statements — which were posted one day before they were fired by Bravo alongside Vanderpump Rules newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni — critics were not buying the duo’s apologies. Some felt their dismissal from the show was long overdue, and others accused them of just being sorry because they got “caught.”