Vicky Pattison Poses In Unbuttoned Shirt & Tells Fans How Her Assets Are ‘Superbly Held In Place’

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself in an eye-catching number.

The 32-year-old displayed her decolletage in a white shirt with pink palm trees all over. Pattison left the majority of the garment unbuttoned and tucked one side into her light blue denim bottoms. The brunette beauty sported her dark hair in a high bun but left the front out to frame her face. Pattison kept her nails short with no polish and didn’t opt for any visible accessories. For her makeup application, she appeared to have applied a glossy lip, black mascara, and eyeliner.

In the first shot, Pattison posed in front of a couple of shelves. She was captured from the thighs up and looked over to her right. The I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! winner displayed her side profile and rested her elbow on top of her hand underneath.

In the next slide, Pattison stared directly at the camera lens with both hands placed in her pocket.

In the third and final frame, she uploaded a close-up pic of herself looking makeup-free in bed.

Pattison didn’t add a geotag with her upload. However, in a separate Instagram upload from last week, she shared a snapshot of herself with her boyfriend in her home city Newcastle.

For her caption, Pattison told fans that her shirt is from the luxury female fashion brand Forever Unique. She also explained that her breasts were “superbly held in place” in the photos because she used the original lift and shape tape from Perky Pear.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 7,500 likes and over 60 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 4.6 million followers.

“Stunning as always. Thank you for being you and letting us all share your journey,” one user wrote.

“Wow you look absolutely stunning,” another devotee shared.

“Love how you show the real side! It makes me feel great! @vickypattison,” remarked a third fan.

“Your posts always make me laugh. Gorgeous as always!!” a fourth admirer commented.

Pattison is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a pale pink lace chemise. Pattison wrapped herself up in a silk mint green robe that had mid-length sleeves and showed off her legs. She styled her dark, wavy hair down and posed on a bed. Pattison kept her nails short with no polish and appeared to have applied a full face of makeup for the occasion.