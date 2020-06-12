Iulia Valentina Stuns In A Skimpy White Bikini In Throwback Beach Photo

Iulia Valentina slayed in a skimpy two-piece swimsuit for her most recent Instagram post on Thursday, June 11. The Romanian model stunned her fans with a throwback snap of herself flaunting her hourglass figure at the beach.

In the racy snapshot, Iulia looked nothing short of gorgeous wearing a tiny white bikini. She wore a sport-style bikini top with sleeves. The sides seemed to have a ruched design with a tie-up feature. It had a scoop neckline that showed off her ample cleavage. The swimwear presumably was lined, which protected the model’s buxom curves from exposure. She sported the matching pair of bikini bottoms that boasted thin strings that clung to her curvy hips. The low-cut waistline accentuated her slim waist and taut stomach.

In the photo, Iulia posed front and center with her left foot slightly positioned forward. Her legs were dipped in water, while the rest of her body remained dry. She lowered her chin and tilted her head to the side as she looked straight into the lens, smiling. A cloudy sky and the vast ocean comprised her tropical background.

The influencer enhanced her beauty with a glamorous makeup application. She appeared to wear a matte foundation, darkened eyebrows, several coats of mascara, and eyeliner. She completed her look by applying a pink lipstick on her pouty lips. She left her long, honey-blond hair down, seemingly unstyled, showing her natural curls. She opted to wear a dainty necklace with a cross pendant with her scanty attire.

In the caption, Iulia shared with her fans how much she missed the beach. Some followers were eager to know the brand of her bathing suit. Unfortunately, she didn’t give out any information about it in the post.

Out of her 1 million Instagram followers, many of them couldn’t get enough of the new share. The picture raked more than 64,200 likes in less than a day. Fans also swarmed the comments section with over 630 messages. While a lot raved about her toned physique, some admirers praised her beauty.

“You are so gorgeous! I only knew a few models from Romania. So far, you’re the most good-looking,” a fan commented.

“Wow! The views are stunning. Not as beautiful as you, though. BTW, where is this?” gushed another admirer.

“Do you use any photoshop? I ask because I can’t believe that this is real. I haven’t seen a woman like you in real life. So beautiful,” wrote a third social media user.

“Where’s your swimsuit from? I checked your brand, and I like your sets. I plan on buying a few pieces for Summer,,” added a fourth follower.