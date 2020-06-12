‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Preview: Exciting Crossovers In ‘Bold Gets Restless’ Week

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of June 15 features the “Bold Gets Restless” Week, where characters from B&B’s sister soap opera, The Young and the Restless, were woven into the storyline. Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), Kay Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper), Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), Lauren Fenmore (Tracey Bregman), Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), Scott Grainger (Peter Barton, and even Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) made their appearance on the CBS soap opera, per Soaps.

The soap opera is currently rebroadcasting classic episodes according to a weekly theme because they ran out of episodes on April 23. The cast and crew of both The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless had to stop filming due to the coronavirus pandemic. During the week of June 15, the theme focuses on crossovers between the two shows.

Monday, June 15 – Lauren Fenmore Hunts Sheila Down

Lauren learned that Sheila and Eric Forrester (John McCook) were vacationing on Santa Catalina Island. She has a score to settle with Sheila and convinced her husband, Scott, that they needed to fly to the island. She wanted to make Sheila pay for her crimes and planned to confront her in front of Eric and Scott.

In the meantime, Ridge Forrester (then – Ronn Moss) surprised Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) with a spontaneous preview of the men’s line that they were going to debut.

The episode originally aired on November 3, 1999.

Lauren STRUTTED herself right into Jack's office with her wingman Eric Forrester! Let the games begin! #YR #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/x5ZDJ76HVT — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) January 27, 2017

Tuesday, June 16 – Brooke Flirts With Victor Newman

Brooke came up with a plan to make Ridge jealous. She had a romantic dinner with Victor and Ridge couldn’t keep his eyes off of them. In fact, Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) battled to keep her husband’s attention focused on her.

After seeing Victor and Brooke share a kiss, Ridge made his way to their table and demanded that The Moustache leave the city. He wanted Victor to return to Genoa City immediately. Taylor tried to intervene, while Brooke gloated because her plan succeeded.

The episode dates back to January 29, 1999.

Wednesday, June 17 – Katherine Chancellor’s Shocking News

The great Katherine Chancellor will visit Stephanie Douglas (Susan Flannery) to bring her important news about the trust that her father had set up for her. Stephanie was elated to find out that her father had provided for her by ensuring that Forrester Creations would always belong to her. Of course, Eric was livid as his divorce had just gone through and he, therefore, had lost the fashion house.

The episode was initially broadcast on November 1, 2005.

We wanted to start off 2019 with an amazing #ThrowbackThursday. ♥️ Genoa City will always remember Katherine Chancellor and #YR will always remember Jeanne Cooper. ???? pic.twitter.com/NICqyJ0CjP — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 3, 2019

Thursday, June 18 – Jack Abbott Wants To Collaborate

Jack visited the Forrester Creations office to discuss a new business deal. Eric and his sons wanted to collaborate with Jabot Cosmetics. However, chaos ensued with unexpected guests and fallouts.

The episode originally aired on December 24, 1998.

Remember when Jack visited Forrester Creations? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/3DUGklHrYV — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 25, 2019

Friday, June 19 – Brooke Warns Ashley

Despite being married to Nick Marone (Jack Wagner), Brooke was furious that Ridge was engaged to Ashley. She confronted her and warned her that the dressmaker always returned to her.

The episode dates back to September 26, 2007.