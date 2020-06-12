Polina Malinovskaya Stuns In Tight Top For Double-Photo Update

Polina Malinovskaya treated her fans to a sexy double-photo update on Instagram that highlighted her bombshell body. The tantalizing new series of snaps were added to Polina’s page two hours ago and served as the perfect end to the workweek for her 1.7 million fans.

The first photo in the series captured Polina posed in the center of the frame. She did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location but appeared indoors. She seemed to be in a kitchen, and there was a tall bar with a wooden top at her back. A line of metal piping was attached to the top of the ceiling and gave the room an industrial feel. Beside Polina was a sturdy wood shelving unit with several little trinkets.

Polina looked into the camera with an open mouth stare. She arched her back slightly while facing her shoulders forward and resting her arms near her sides. In the second image, Polina repositioned her figure, tilting her shoulders at a slight angle. Polina raised her chin in the air and extended her neck for the pose. She looked sexy and casual in an outfit from Fashion Nova.

On top, Polina sported a brown sweater with a cropped cut that exposed her trim abs. The piece had a short turtleneck cut, and the rest of the article was tight on her arms and waist. The image was cropped on her upper thighs, so only a portion of the bottoms could be seen. Polina rocked a pair of light-colored sweats that she has been photographed wearing several times before. The garment’s thick waistband stretched across her navel and helped accentuate her tiny midsection and waist.

The Russian bombshell did not appear to add any additional accessories to her casual ensemble. She styled her silky blond locks with her part slightly off-center, and her hair tumbled down her shoulders and back. Polina brought out her beautiful features with a striking application of makeup. The look appeared to include defined brows that were a few shades darker than her hair. Aside from what looked like a few thick coats of mascara, Polina left her eyes untouched. She added a line of blush on her cheeks and sported a nude lip as well.

In its short time live, the post has garnered 101,000 double-taps from Polina’s eager audience. An additional 470 left compliments for the model.

“Omg I fall for ur looks I hope I fall for ur heart as well,” one follower commented.

“You’re not human,” another fan added.

“Awesome my dear friend,” a third Instagrammer raved.