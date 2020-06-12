Hilde Osland Flaunts Her Curves In A Figure-Hugging Printed Bodysuit

Blond bombshell Hilde Osland tantalized her 3.4 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sexy selfie in which she rocked a figure-hugging printed ensemble. Hilde didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified her location, but she appeared to be in her bedroom, as she sat on a bed covered in white linens. The wall behind her was plain white, and had a high set of windows that showcased the blue sky.

The ensemble Hilde wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and she made sure to acknowledge the brand by tagging their Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. Hilde flaunted her bombshell figure in a long-sleeved bodysuit with several sexy cut-out details.

The entire bodysuit was crafted from a unique printed fabric which had a black background and colorful text and symbols atop it. Hilde included two small butterfly emoji over her breasts, suggesting that the top may have been semi-sheer and the edit was made for Instagram.

The fabric clung to every inch of her curves and though the neckline didn’t dip too low, the bodysuit featured a large keyhole cut-out over her chest that showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The fabric crossed over her stomach and also featured two cut-outs on either side of her toned stomach, which showed off a bit more skin.

The bodysuit had high-cut sides and no legs, so Hilde’s toned legs were on full display in the look. She kept the ensemble casual by finishing off with a pair of black-and-white sneakers and some white ankle socks with horizontal rainbow stripes.

Hilde’s long blond locks were pulled up in two messy buns, with several strands hanging loose to frame her stunning face. She added a few accessories as well, including a pair of gold earrings and a chunky gold chain necklace.

Hilde snapped the selfie with her cell phone, holding the blue case in one hand while her other hand was placed on the bed beside her.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling Friday post, and it racked up over 36,000 likes within just one hour. The post also received 2,676 comments from her fans within the same brief time span.

“Seriously you never take a bad photo,” one fan remarked.

“How beautiful are you, that is perfection right there. Incredible beautiful,” another fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart emoji.

“Wow, great outfit,” a third fan added, loving Hilde’s style.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Hilde stunned her followers with a massive update in which she rocked a white cropped t-shirt and high-waisted black leggings. She wore her long blond locks in braids and finished off the athletic look with a backwards pink baseball cap, and showed off her toned physique from all angles.