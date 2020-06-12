Dasha Mart Gets Sandy On The Beach, Shows Off Flawless Curves In Tight Pink Bikini

Dasha Mart turned up the heat in a new post on Instagram on Friday morning. The stunning model shared a series of images on her feed in which she posed on the beach and sported a pink patterned two-piece that left very little to the imagination and showcased her flawless curves.

The photos showed Dasha posing on her knees in the light sand in Naples, Florida, according to the post’s geotag. In the background, the ocean water appeared calm as gentle waves rolled onto the shore. A long pier was also visible. It looked to be a beautifully sunny day with few clouds in the sky as the rays shone down on Dasha and highlighted her toned body. Her tan skin looked even darker in her bright pink swimwear.

Dasha’s outfit featured a triangle-shaped bikini top with dark pink feathers all over. The material reflected the bright sunlight. The tiny cups hardly covered Dasha’s busty chest, as her breasts spilled out on all sides. Her top lifted at the bottom, allowing some underboob to slip out.

Dasha’s flat, toned tummy was on show between the top and a U-shaped thong in the same material. The front of the bikini remained low on her waist to display her abs, while the strings on the sides tied high above Dasha’s hips and emphasized her hourglass shape. Dasha’s long, lean legs and pert derriere were on full display in the minuscule thong.

Dasha finished the ensemble with matching pink, square sunglasses. She also appeared to be sporting a subtle face of makeup, including what looked to be bronzer, highlighter, and a light pink lipstick. Dasha’s long, blond hair fell over her shoulders in messy waves.

In the first photo, Dasha faced away from the camera to give fans a view of her round booty, which was covered in sand. The model’s sideboob was on show as well. She arched her back slightly to show off her figure and looked back with a smile.

The second photo showed Dasha leaning back on her arms as she popped her chest out and closed her eyes, embracing the sunlight.

Dasha’s post was liked more than 7,000 times and received more than 200 likes, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers expressed admiration for her flawless body in the comments section.

“Your body is perfect,” one fan said with pink hearts.

“Very nice photo and a fantastic body,” another user added.

Dasha’s fans know that she can pull off any look. In another post this week, the stunning beauty wore a fruit-patterned bikini while she posed with a watermelon.