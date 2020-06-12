Meghan Markle’s Best Friend, Jessica Mulroney, Is Fired After Racist Messages Surface Online

Jessica Mulroney, a Canadian television personality who is also well-known for being the best friend of Meghan Markle, has fired from her hosting job after a series of messages that many have deemed to be racist have surfaced online.

According to Vanity Fair, the messages surrounded Mulroney’s interactions with a popular black Canadian lifestyle blogger named Sasha Exeter.

The feud began when Exeter posted a message on social media where she urged everyone with a public platform to speak out in support of Black Lives Matter and denounce the death of George Floyd. Mulroney reportedly believed that the message was a veiled personal barb, as she had not posted about racial justice on her own social media channels.

In response, Mulroney sent Exeter a series of accusatory messages where she claimed that Exeter’s voice did not “matter” because it was not being used with enough “kindness.” Mulroney further stated that she believed that Exeter had treated her “unfairly” and warned that she had complained to several companies with which Exeter had a brand ambassadorship.

Mulroney then blocked Exeter on her social media channels.

“What makes the situation really horrendous is the threat or the claim that she was going ahead and speaking to brands and companies that I potentially have worked with or am currently working with or could possible work with. That’s a threat to my livelihood,” Exeter explained in an emotional video to fans posted to Instagram.

“For her to threaten me, a single mom, a single Black mom, during a racial pandemic, blows my mind. It is absolutely unbelievable,” Exeter continued, dubbing the interaction her own “Amy Cooper” moment.

Amy Cooper is the white Canadian woman who called the police on an African-American birdwatcher in New York’s Central Park back in late May.

Once Exeter made their communications public, Mulroney reportedly tried to backpedal — even referencing Meghan Markle in her apology by referencing the racial experiences experienced by a “close friend.”

However, Exeter stated that it was too late, especially since Mulroney also concurrently sent a private message threatening a libel lawsuit, which appeared to undermine that public apology.

“How can you be about the Black people and be about female empowerment on the outside when you are attempting to silence a Black woman during this movement, behind closed doors?” Exeter concluded.

Public outcry soon followed Exeter’s allegations, with many social media users claiming that Mulroney’s messages were “racist.”

As a result of the interaction, Mulroney has been fired from CTV and her television show, I Do, Redo has been dropped. In addition, Smash & Tess, Hudson’s Bay, and Kleinfeld Canada have all ended their partnerships with Mulroney.

The Duchess of Sussex has not made any comment on the matter, though she had recently voiced her support for racial justice in a commencement address, as was previously reported by The Inquisitr.