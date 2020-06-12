Brittany Cartwright’s BFF Defends ‘Pump Rules’ Cast, Suggests Jax Taylor Did Not Get Off Easily After Cheating

Brittany Cartwright’s friend, Zack Wickham, defended the cast of Vanderpump Rules on Instagram Friday. The reality stars have come under fire recently for past transgressions after several stars of the popular reality show were fired. In a lengthy post, Zack shared his insight into matters as a first-hand witness to many of the events.

Zack, Brittany’s self-proclaimed best friend, was often seen in episodes Vanderpump Rules. The young man was in the bridal party of her wedding to Jax Taylor and believed to know the cast very well from many social interactions. He explained that the stars need to be held accountable for their actions but disagreed with the punishments that they have received.

“I believe wholeheartedly in holding people accountable for any and all forms of discrimination. But I also believe in giving people the opportunity to realize their mistakes and take true responsibility and take action instead of immediately jumping into this cancel culture.”

Brittany’s best friend shared more insight into the recent allegations that Faith Stowers made about the cast during an Instagram Live with The Challenge contestant, Candace Renee Rice. In the interview, Faith claimed that Jax got off easy from the cheating scandal involving him and her during Season 6, and that stars Kristen Doute, and Stassi Schroeder went after her with racially motivated behaviors.

Zack explained that Jax did not get off easily. The man insisted that it took Jax a “total character change” and “lots of groveling” to get back into Brittany’s good graces and that all of those actions were not filmed.

Also, Zack revealed that Kristen and Stassi’s behavior the night where they called the police on Faith was not racially motivated. Brittany’s bridesman explained that, while the response was wrong, other sources provided information to the ladies that lead them to phone the police.

“They didn’t just call to frame her or due to the color of her skin,” Zach insisted in the lengthy post.

The man went on to defend the Vanderpump Rules stars. Zack called the allegations that his friend, Jax, was “racist, homophobic, and transphobic,” “completely and utterly untrue.” The young man went so far as to call Brittany’s husband, one of his “closest friends and allies.” Zack described Kristen as “one of the most generous and kind humans” and insisted that she has never made any racist comments online.

The star understood that many might discount his words due to his friendships with the stars. However, Zach insists that his close relationships do not cloud his judgment.