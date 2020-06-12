Nazanin Mandi Models Orange Savage X Fenty Underwear Set For Latest Instagram Upload

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to share a number of new photos herself in Savage X Fenty gear. The model is an ambassador for the brand and continues to wow her followers.

In a number of frames, Mandi — who is married to R&B singer Miguel — posed in a matching orange underwear set. She paired a bra with high-waisted panties that helped display her toned physique and complimented her skin tone. The 33-year-old didn’t opt for any visible accessories and styled her curly brunette shoulder-length hair down. For her makeup application, she appeared to have applied a coat of lipstick and mascara.

Mandi posted seven images within one upload.

In the first slide, she posed inside what looked to be a Wearhouse. Mandi was captured from the thighs-up and crossed her legs over. She rested one hand on her hip and placed the other on the side of her thigh. The former R U the Girl contestant looked directly at the camera lens with a soft expression and was caught in natural lighting.

In other pics, she was photographed in the same location but sported different poses. In one frame, Mandi was snapped lying down on her side with her elbow resting on the ground. In another, she showed off a hint of her side profile with her head raised and eyes closed.

In a number of other slides, Mandi switched it up and stunned in a pink underwear set from the same brand. In some snapshots, she wore ripped light blue jeans. In others, she took the garment off and showed off her legs.

In the span of 17 hours, her post racked up more than 71,200 likes and over 690 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.5 million followers.

“Girl, you wear Fenty so well. Looking good as always, Naz,” one user wrote.

“One of my fav role models,” another devotee shared, adding the heart-face emoji.

“You always brighten up my day,” remarked a third fan.

“You’re so beautiful,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Mandi. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a snakeskin-print string bikini set that showed off her incredible assets. Mandi kept her nails short and accessorized herself with what looked to be her wedding ring. She appeared to be going for a natural makeup look and sported her shoulder-length hair curly for the occasion. Mandi took a number of selfies with her phone, which had a case over the top that also had a snakeskin-print design.