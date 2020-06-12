Alexa Collins Celebrates ‘FriYAY’ In A Skimpy Tube Top & Curve-Hugging Jeans

Alexa Collins celebrated the end of the workweek with a steamy new addition to her Instagram page that has quickly garnered the attention of her thousands of fans.

The image, shared just moments ago to her feed, captured the Florida cutie standing underneath the shade of a covered walkway that appeared to be a part of an outdoor shopping center. She posed with one hand on her leg while popping her hip out to the side, accentuating her curvaceous physique. Rather than locking eyes with the camera in front of her, the model turned her head to stare at something off into the distance with an alluring gaze.

While Alexa often goes scantily clad for her social media appearances, today, she traded in her bikinis and lingerie for a slightly more modest look, but it was still sexy nonetheless. The blond bombshell slipped into a gray tube top from PrettyLittleThing that clung tightly to her torso to highlight her voluptuous assets and slender frame. Its strapless style teased a glimpse of cleavage while showcasing her toned arms and shoulders. Fans were also treated to a peek at Alexa’s flat midsection and abs thanks to the number’s cropped style.

Alexa kept her look simple for the day and paired her skimpy top with a pair of medium-wash jeans that appeared to be a skinny cut, as they clung tightly to her sculpted legs and killer curves in all of the right ways. The bottoms had a bit of distressing detail along the legs to give them an edgy vibe. Meanwhile, its high-rise waistband sat just below the model’s navel to further accentuate her trim waist and taut tummy.

Alexa appeared to be carrying her belongings for the day in a nude handbag and sported a dainty stack of necklaces to give her look a hint of bling. She wore her platinum tresses down, and finished up her look with a touch of makeup to highlight her striking features. The application seemed to include the model’s signature metallic pink lipgloss, as well as a dusting of blush and a thick coat of mascara.

Fans were quick to show the brown-eyed beauty’s latest social media update some love. After just 20 minutes of going live, the post has racked up over 2,100 likes, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“You look great!” one person wrote.

“Just stunning,” added another admirer.

“Those jeans fit you perfectly Alexa, you look awesome,” a third follower remarked.

“Wow! Absolute perfection, smokin hot body and beautiful face as well,” gushed a fourth fan.

Alexa seems to impress her fans no matter what she wears in her Instagram posts. On Tuesday, the star left them stunned again when she flaunted her incredible bikini body while out on a boat in a bright and colorful two-piece. The post proved to be another hit, amassing more than 20,000 likes and 346 comments to date.