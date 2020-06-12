Laura Amy Sizzles In A Barely-There Bikini In New Instagram Post: ‘Feeling Peachy’

Laura Amy tantalized her fans on Thursday, June 12, when she took to her Instagram page to share a sultry snapshot of herself rocking a barely-there bikini that left little to the imagination.

In the photo, the Australian model wore a skimpy two-piece that highlighted her killer physique. The top featured teeny tiny cups that were worn upside down. The minuscule cups hardly covered her entire breasts, flashing a generous amount of underboob in the process. The spaghetti-style straps that kept the garment in place were tied over her neck and around her back.

She sported a matching pair of bottoms that sat high on her slim waist. The piece also featured a high cut that showed more skin and emphasized her curvy hips. The bathing suit accentuated her flat stomach and rock-hard abs. The light-colored swimwear looked great on her tanned skin.

In the brand-new update, Laura was snapped inside her home in Sydney. She sat on the gray cushioned sofa and posed by angling her upper body to the side. She proudly showcased her bikini and looked straight into the camera. She placed her left hand on her thighs and raised her right hand to her face.

Behind her, the glass windows were covered, limiting the amount of daylight in the room. It presumably prompted the photographer to use flash in taking the picture.

Laura wore her dark hair in a center part and styled it in a bun. She sported a full makeup application. She appeared to wear sculpted eyebrows, faux lashes with black mascara, subtle eyeshadow, a hint of blush, and lip gloss. She decided to wear a pair of hoop earrings as her only jewelry.

In the caption, Laura shared with her fans that she was “feeling peachy” with a peach emoji. She tagged Oh Polly Swim, as well as the brand’s main account, Oh Polly, in both the post and the picture.

Among her 853,000 followers on the popular social media website, many were quick to comment on Laura’s jaw-dropping post. Countless admirers went crazy over her assets and body. In less than a day of posting, the share has received more than 17,600 likes and over 400 comments.

“I wish I looked like this. Wow!” wrote an admirer, adding a combination of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Wow! You are breathtaking,” echoed another fan.

“I like how you style your bikini. It gave me an idea, but I don’t think I can pull it off like you,” wrote a third Instagram follower.

“Stunning as always,” added a fourth social media user.