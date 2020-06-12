Nicole Thorne Goes Topless & Flaunts Her Brunette Tresses In Latest Instagram Post

Brunette bombshell Nicole Thorne tantalized her 1.4 million Instagram followers with her latest post, in which she went completely topless and showcased her stunning tresses in a trio of shots.

Nicole used the post as an opportunity to give a shout out to her hair stylist, and tagged the David Dibley Salon in both the picture itself as well as the caption of the post. She even included the stylist’s name in the geotag of the post, although the snap was taken in her home in Brisbane, Australia. A full-length mirror with an arched gold frame was visible in the background, a decor piece that has been in many of Nicole’s Instagram updates recently.

Nicole posed near a window that filled the space with natural light, and she went topless in the shot, wearing nothing but her hair extensions. The sun illuminated her features and silky strands, and she gazed at the camera in the stunning snap. Bold brows framed her piercing pale eyes, and she seemed to have a hint of copper eyeshadow and long lashes to further accentuate her gorgeous gaze.

Nicole’s skin looked flawless in the sunlight, and she accentuated her plump pout with what looked like a soft peach-pink hue. Her long brunette locks tumbled down her chest in soft waves, covering up some of her ample assets while still allowing plenty of skin to be on display.

In the second snap, Nicole altered her pose so that the camera captured her body from the side. She positioned her upper arm in a way that hid any NSFW elements, and gazed at the camera with her glossy hair shining in the sun.

The third and final snap was the most NSFW of all, as Nicole posed with one arm by her side and the other hand shielding her eyes from the sun. Lifting her hand up caused her hair to fall a bit higher on her chest, exposing her breasts. She attempted to make the picture a bit more Instagram-friendly by placing two butterfly emoji over her nipples as she seductively posed for the camera.

Nicole’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sexy snaps, and the post racked up over 18,000 likes and 212 comments within nine hours.

“You are my goals,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji and flame emoji.

“Such a stunner sweetie,” another follower added.

“Your eyes are bright, your velvet lips and your beauty is impossible to hide,” a third fan commented.

While Nicole has been sharing plenty of sizzling snaps taken at home during quarantine, she also occasionally thrills her followers with pictures taken elsewhere. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a shot taken on the beach in Coolangatta, Australia. She showed off her curves in a teal bikini and accessorized with bright yellow hoop earrings and a red headband as she posed on a blanket with snacks surrounding her.