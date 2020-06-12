Wendy Williams Was Reportedly ‘Miserable’ Filming At Home

Talk show host Wendy Williams is reportedly well enough to film again, although don’t expect her to be back on the air any time soon. Page Six reported on Thursday that Williams was not happy filming Wendy At Home and won’t shoot anything until she can get back in her studio.

A source told the outlet that the former radio host was “miserable” while at home.

“She didn’t like filming from home. She couldn’t even fake it.”

The Inquisitr recently reported that The Wendy Williams Show host was shooting her popular talk show from her kitchen during the coronavirus epidemic when studios were closed. The show’s quarantine version, called Wendy at Home, was well received, but the star took a hiatus after her Graves’ disease flared up, causing significant fatigue for the host. Williams was diagnosed with the autoimmune disorder back in 2018. Williams admitted prior to the hiatus that she was not doing well in quarantine and often felt restless.

Now there won’t be any more Wendy At Home episodes as the host doesn’t want to film again until she is back in her studio, Page Six sources shared.

“There are no plans to resume at-home shows … If it takes a while, they’ll revisit it, but hopefully, it won’t be long [until they can get back in her studio].”

Although the source claimed that Williams was “eager” to get back to filming, the show was currently waiting for guidance from New York City officials on when they could resume. New York City was the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak and only recently began the reopening process.

This new report mirrors Williams’ comments on her Instagram post from Wednesday. The host, wearing a pink polka-dot top and sporting light curly hair, announced that she really wanted to go back to her camera crew, audiences, and guests.

“Nothing makes me happier” than hosting, she said.

In the post, Williams also alluded to some new love interests in her life. The star recently divorced her husband, Kevin Hunter, after very public cheating allegations surfaced. The couple share one son, Kevin Hunter Jr.

Fans were thrilled at the news, and the post quickly received hundreds of thousands of views and comments. Many fans noted they are waiting for Williams’ return to television and commented about how great the star looked.

The popular talk show is produced by Debmar-Mercury and was recently renewed until the fall of 2022. It’s currently in its 12th season.