Nikki Bella Reveals She’s Having A Baby Boy With Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella revealed she is expecting a baby boy with Artem Chigvintsev during a themed reveal party that paid homage to Nikki and her sister Brie Bella’s Mexican heritage. The big reveal came during the latest episode of Total Bellas and was announced by Nikki on her Instagram page.

During the episode, Nikki broke open a pinata and out poured blue confetti. The couple was thrilled at the prospect of having a son. The big announcement was revealed in front of family and friends, who came together to celebrate the couple and their growing family.

“I’m so excited that Nicole and Artem are having a boy,” Brie Bella said. “I knew…I really, in my heart, I just felt it for her.”

She later told her sister that she believed that Nikki and her son would have a wonderful bond.

Nikki shared 10 images of the memorable event with Instagram. The first of the images showed Nikki and Artem cuddling with one another. It was unclear if this was prior to or after learning the gender of their first child.

Nikki wore a stunning burnt orange, off-the-shoulder dress in the pic. The material featured a ribbed detail that ran across the wrestler’s chest and ended in a lace of the same hue. This cascaded down over her chest and upper arms. In her hair, Nikki wore an oversized flower in the same color.

Nikki’s long dark tresses were secured into a stunning hairstyle. They appeared to have been swept to one side and twisted under into a loose chignon. Long pieces of hair were pulled out of the hairstyle and framed her face. Nikki wore a bright lipstick on her mouth in the same hue as her dress. She also appeared to have black eyeliner on her eyes as well as lots of mascara to make them stand out. On her left hand, a small fake mustache was secured.

Hugging Nikki from behind was her fiance Artem. The couple met when Nikki competed on Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars. At the time of her pairing with the dance pro, Nikki was in a committed relationship with fellow professional wrestler John Cena. Nikki and Artem reconnected after she ended her relationship with John.

Artem wore a camouflage jacket in the share and a huge smile on his face.

Subsequent images shared included the moment the couple found out the gender of their baby as well as other intimate snaps taken throughout what appeared to be a fabulous celebration.

Season 6 of Total Bellas, which will air this fall, will reportedly focus on the pregnancies of both Nikki and Brie Bella, concluding with the births of their children, reported E! News.