Emily Ratajkowski Shares A Series Of Gorgeous Snaps Celebrating Her Birthday

Model Emily Ratajkowski delighted her 26.5 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a stunning series of snaps showing some of her birthday celebrations.

In the first shot, Emily perched on a pale green couch. The space she was in was filled with unique décor elements, from a large painting on the wall behind her to a gold floor lamp in the background. Emily rocked a skimpy gray crop top and matching bottoms, showcasing her svelte physique in the casual ensemble.

The second slide in the update featured a short video clip in which Emily rocked a black crop top and brown pants as she danced with her dog. Her dog appeared again in the seventh snap, which was a shot taken in the car. For that image, she wore a gray outfit that hugged her curves. She parted her long brunette locks in the middle and they tumbled down her chest in an effortless style. Her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, was in the passenger seat of the vehicle, and their dog positioned his smiling face between them.

She also shared a few other slides documenting her birthday celebrations, including a shot in which she and some friends were outside in a gorgeous backyard with a blanket laid out on the grass, enjoying the sun. She also included a photo of some flowers she received, which were arranged in a vase on the coffee table.

Emily finished off the birthday post with a smoking-hot snap in which she rocked a skimpy bikini while in the backyard. A white blanket or towel had been thrown on the grass underneath her, and she held what looked like a bottle of beer in her hand. She showed off her assets in a skimpy patterned bikini that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. She added a few delicate necklaces to accessorize her look and paired the bikini top with matching bottoms that were likewise minuscule.

Emily’s followers absolutely loved the birthday snaps. The post racked up over 1.1 million likes in 21 hours. Within the same time span, her fans left her 3,529 comments.

“HAPPY B DAY EM!! The world is much better because of you!” one fan wrote.

“Of course you would be the best sign out there,” quipped another follower, referencing the astrological emoji Emily included in the caption of her post.

“Young pup’s smile is so good!” a third user added, loving the inclusion of her dog in the posts.

Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Emily’s clothing brand, Inamorata, shared a gorgeous snap of the brunette beauty in a colorful ensemble. Emily rocked a button-front sleeveless dress in a bold pink and orange print, which she paired with matching bikini bottoms crafted from the same fabric. She left part of the dress unbuttoned and posed in a way that showed off her lean, toned thighs.