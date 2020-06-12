Jojo Babie Nearly Spills Out Of Her Top In Scandalous Selfie

Jojo Babie lit up her Instagram on Thursday with a scandalous new selfie that has proved nearly impossible to ignore.

The model tilted her body slightly to the side, filling up one half of the frame in the close-up Instagram snap while offering her audience a glimpse at a sparsely decorated bedroom behind her. Her blond tresses were worn down in voluminous waves that spilled over her shoulder, covering nearly half her face along the way. Still, Jojo locked her piercing brown eyes on the camera through her long locks while pursing her plump lips, which appeared to have been coated in a matte pink lipstick. The star also seemed to have added a dusting of red blush to her glam, as well as a shimmering highlighter and mascara.

While fans were only treated to a partial view of Jojo’s ensemble in the photo, it certainly seemed to be enough to get pulses racing. The model looked smoking hot in a revealing top that appeared to be made of either a crushed velvet or satin material. It had thin string straps that showcased one of her toned arms and shoulders, but the most eye-popping element was the plunging neckline.

The deep cut fell far past Jojo’s bosom, leaving her bronzed decolletage completely bare while also teasing a glimpse of her midsection. Her voluptuous assets nearly spilled out of the garment entirely, resulting in a racy display of braless cleavage and sideboob that nearly violated Instagram’s no-nudity policy. Her 10 million-plus followers, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

Jojo expressed in the caption that she hoped the steamy shot made her followers’ day better. Judging by their reactions to the snap, it definitely appeared to put them in good spirits. The sexy selfie amassed over 91,000 likes as well as thousands of comments and compliments during its first 16 hours on the model’s feed.

“A beautiful woman like you always makes my day,” one person assured.

“You really brightened up my afternoon,” remarked another fan.

“Extraordinarily gorgeous,” a third follower quipped.

“Absolutely breathtaking,” added a fourth admirer.

This is hardly the first time that Jojo has heated things up on her Instagram page by flaunting her bodacious figure. Another recent upload from the social media sensation saw her letting it all hang out in an impossibly tiny cheetah-print bikini. The look proved to be another huge hit, earning over 151,000 likes and 4,884 comments to date.