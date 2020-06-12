Kelly Clarkson’s Half-Brother Says She Will Need ‘All The Support She Can Get’ After Divorce Filing

Kelly's half-brother is speaking out.

Kelly Clarkson’s half-brother has spoken out after it was confirmed yesterday (June 11) that the “I Dare You” singer had filed for divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock after almost seven years of marriage. Erik Clarkson discussed the surprising news about his sibling in a new interview where he admitted he believes she will need a lot of support going forward.

Erik, who is the son of Kelly’s late father Stephen Clarkson who passed away in February 2018, spoke to In Touch Weekly this week. He said that the mom of two will need “all the support” now that she’s set to become a single parent to two young children.

“[Kelly’s] gonna need all the support she can get right now,” Erik said.

Though he admitted he hasn’t actually spoken to The Voice coach in the wake of her divorce news, he added that he would like to get in contact with her and be there for her during this tough time.

“She is still my sister. I wouldn’t mind speaking to her to get our family back together,” Erik told the outlet, as he revealed that he was considering attempting to mend their fractured relationship.

“I’d love to give her all the support she needs,” he added.

“I’m so sorry about the news,” Erik said.

Notably, Kelly and Erik haven’t been on the best terms for a few years now. Erik even previously accused Kelly of refusing to reconcile with their father, who the star has been very vocal about her non-existent relationship with since he walked out on her as a child, prior to his death two years ago.

“My father’s last words were that he wanted all of his kids at his side, but Kelly didn’t show up,” Erik previously claimed, per Ace Showbiz.

He added at the time that his father “wanted to explain to Kelly what happened with their relationship and that he was remorseful and wanted forgiveness.” Kelly also has two full siblings, sister Alyssa and brother Jason.

It was confirmed this week that Kelly had filed for divorce from Brandon in Los Angeles on June 4.

Both Kelly and Brandon have yet to speak out publicly regarding their split, though reports have claimed that the couple allegedly had troubles in their marriage for a few months before the popular The Kelly Clarkson Show host made the decision to end their relationship.

Kelly and Brandon have two children together, 6-year-old daughter River and 4-year-old son Remington, while Brandon also has two teenage children from his previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth.