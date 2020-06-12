Natalie Roser & Friend Flaunt Figures In Skin-Matching Nude Lingerie

Natalie Roser showed off her amazing body in two snaps that she shared on her Instagram feed. The model and her friend left very little to the imagination in their skin-matched nude lingerie that put their flawless figures on display.

Natalie recently took to her social media platforms to plug her Rose and Bare lingerie range. The model and Kelly Zacharias, a fellow model, flaunted their athletic bodies in the photos. In her caption, Natalie wrote that this was how she and Kelly do their mornings, followed by an emoji of an egg in the pan, as well as a coffee emoji, seemingly indicating that they have breakfast together.

She then said that she loved these shots because the photos depicted the difference between their complexions. Ginger-haired Kelly is a lot fairer than the sun-bronzed Natalie, yet their nude lingerie matches their skin tones.

Natalie wore an everyday nude-toned bra and panties. She showcased her ample cleavage thanks to the bra’s plunging neckline. Her long legs and lean thighs took center stage in the pic. She styled her hair in a middle-part and let her blond locks cascade down her shoulder and back.

Kelly was also wearing a nude bra and panties set. However, her lingerie was much lighter and seemed to blend in with her skin tone. Kelly also flaunted her lithe frame in the pics. She styled her tresses in a middle-part and allowed her short red hair to frame her face in loose waves.

In the first pic, Natalie sat at a round kitchen table. She sat on a wooden kitchen chair and leaned back as she put her feet on the table. She put a white coffee cup to her lips and seemed to be deep in contemplation. Behind her, Kelly had her back to the camera. She was holding her cup to the coffee machine.

The second photo features both of them in the kitchen again. Natalie looked at her cup while Kelly smiled at her.

The entrepreneur often promotes her own line on her Instagram page and her fans love her for it. Many of her followers liked and commented on the image to let her know what they thought of the images.

One fan left a mysterious comment.

“That’s what I’m talking about,” they said. However, it wasn’t clear whether they were referring to the lingerie, the kitchen, or the models’ stunning figures.

“Anyhow I love your super long legs,” another waxed lyrical about Natalie’s lower limbs.

A third Instagram user teased that they were looking for accommodation.

“Do you ladies have any spare rooms to rent?” they joked.

In the short time since Natalie’s photos went live, more than 20,000 people have already liked the images.