Candice Swanepoel Sizzles In A Skintight Black Swimsuit

The Victoria's Secret Angel showed off her curves in a slinky one-piece.

Candice Swanepoel sizzled in an all-black one-piece in a new photo posted to social media this week. The stunning snap, which was shared by the official Instagram account of Candice’s swimwear line Tropic of C on June 11, showed the 31-year-old supermodel as she slipped into a skintight swimsuit from the range and showed off her fabulous figure.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel of over a decade proudly flaunted her curves in the natural seaside photo, which showed her as she modeled one of the line’s newest pieces.

The swimsuit was a solid black number that hugged her figure and highlighted her seriously slim waist. It featured two sets of spaghetti straps over both shoulders to reveal her toned shoulders and arms. It also had a square neck that showed off her décolletage and appeared to plunge low under the arms.

The one-piece was high cut at the bottom, which revealed even more skin on her hips and made her legs look super long.

Candice appeared to be at the beach as she seemingly stood on white sand that stretched into the distance behind her.

She had her signature long, blond hair straight and a little windswept, as some of her locks blew over her face. She rocked neutral makeup for the shoot.

The lingerie model — who previously dropped jaws in a tiny red-hot bikini during a sunbathing session last month — gave the camera a sultry look as she stood face on to the lens. She squinted her eyes and posed with her mouth open.

In the caption, Tropic of C announced that it was “one step closer to a fully sustainable suit.” The design Candice modeled was called the rockers one-piece and was made of upcycled fibers.

The brand also tagged Candice’s official Instagram account, as well as the page of fashion stylist Inge Fonteyne, in the post.

Plenty of fans flocked to the comments section to heap praise on the star.

“I love how natural this photo looks,” one person said.

“Wow beautiful,” another comment read with four heart eye emoji.

“Could she be any more beautiful?” a third Instagram user asked of Candice.

But this most certainly isn’t the first time the mom of two has showed off her model body in her swimwear.

Last month, Candice wowed fans once again when she modeled another look from her swimwear brand. That time, she seriously sizzled in a bold tiger-print bikini top which she rocked with a pair of tiny nude bottoms while she sipped on a coconut during another photoshoot at the coast.