Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Issues Plea After Having His Truck Stolen

Carrie's husband had his truck stolen in Canada.

Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher issued a plea on social media this week after he had his truck stolen in Canada. The retired Nashville Predators captain took to Instagram yesterday (June 11) to ask for help after he revealed that his 1975 Ford F250 Crew Cab pickup truck had been taken by thieves.

Mike shared a photo of the vehicle parked on a patch of grass on a cloudy day as he told his more than half a million followers that it had gone missing in Edmonton.

“My truck was stolen last night in Edmonton Alberta,” Mike started off his message, before he encouraged anyone who had any information about the whereabouts to contact him via direct message or get in contact with the police.

“If you see this truck anywhere please DM me or contact Edmonton police! It’s a 1975 ford f250 crew cab! Thanks,” he wrote. Mike also tagged the official Instagram account of the Edmonton Police Service in his post.

It’s not clear if Mike was in Canada at the time, though the athlete was born in Peterborough, Ontario, and spent much of his career playing for the Ottawa Senators before he moved to Nashville in 2010, which is where Carrie already resided, to play for the Nashville Predators. The couple have lived in Tennessee ever since.

Plenty of fans shared their condolences in the comments section of the upload.

“Not cool. Sorry to hear some dirtbag stoke your truck. I hope you find it and it’s still in 1 piece!” one person commented.

“Hopefully it’s found for you soon, pretty rare,” another person said in the comments section.

“What’s wrong with people?! Hope you get it back in one piece!” a third Instagram user said.

“Oh man, terrible. Beautiful truck,” another person wrote.

Plenty of others who lived in the area promised to keep a look out for the truck, though Mike — who recently opened up about his life as a father in his and Carrie’s candid new web series titled Mike and Carrie: God & Country — hasn’t yet offered up any updates on if the vehicle has been seen.

Mike’s Instagram post has received more than 25,000 likes and over 800 comments.

The crime took place less than a week after Mike celebrated his 40th birthday.

On June 5, Carrie commemorated her husband’s milestone birthday with a sweet video shared to her TikTok account which gave fans a look at the retired hockey player as a kid all the way up to becoming a dad of two. The couple are parents to 1-year-old Jacob and 5-year-old Isaiah.