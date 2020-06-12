WWE News: Drew McIntyre Names The Superstar He’d Like To Face At ‘SummerSlam’

Although it’s not yet certain what will happen at Sunday’s Backlash pay-per-view, where Drew McIntyre will defend his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley, the reigning champion already has something in mind for the company’s next major event.

As quoted by Wrestling Inc, McIntyre appeared on Thursday’s edition of In the Ropes, where he singled out Randy Orton as the opponent he’d like to face at SummerSlam, which is scheduled to take place in August. He explained that such a match is “one that has to happen,” especially at a point where several wrestlers on Monday Night Raw, himself included, are being built up for bigger things.

McIntyre also touched on his upcoming title defense at Backlash, noting that he and Lashley could “help each other out” in the ring as they face each other for the WWE Championship. Likewise, the Scotsman mentioned Lashley’s manager, MVP, suggesting that the veteran performer can add more value to the title match and help make sure it goes down as one of the most important matches in his WWE career thus far.

Further expounding on why he’d like to face Orton at SummerSlam, McIntyre said that “The Viper” is an established name in the pro wrestling business and someone who is easily recognizable, even to casual fans. He brought up the 13-time world champion’s ability to push people to work hard in the ring and expressed hope that their rivalry — if it pushes forward — could be instrumental in helping his star keep rising as a main-event talent.

“If they’ve never seen me before or remember me from the past they’re gonna go ‘ooh who’s this guy?’ and he’s gonna help tell that story and really establish me as a top, top player. I think basically Randy Orton is my Joker.”

Much like McIntyre, Orton is also getting ready for a marquee match of his own at Backlash, as he is scheduled to go up against Edge in a contest that has been hyped as the “Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.”

This isn’t the first time this year that McIntyre has opened up about the top-tier wrestlers he’d like to feud with on WWE television. As reported in February by WrestlingNews.co, the 35-year-old named AJ Styles as the wrestler that he’s long wanted to have a rivalry with, especially since they never had one during their shared time on the Impact Wrestling roster. Such a feud, however, might have to wait, as Styles was recently moved from Raw to Friday Night SmackDown.