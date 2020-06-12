‘Big Brother 22’ Cast Leak Reveals All-Stars Season Will Reportedly Include At Least Two Past Winners

The CBS reality show will reportedly air an all-stars season featuring past winners, a notorious two-time runner-up, and a pop superstar's big brother.

Big Brother will reportedly feature a cast of familiar faces for its upcoming 22nd season—including at least two past winners.

On the heels of the news that the CBS reality competition will feature an all-stars season in honor of the show’s 20th anniversary, an insider said past Big Brother champs and a two-time runner-up are confirmed on the cast.

A source close to CBS told Soap Dirt that there are currently four returning veterans confirmed for Season 22. The insider told the outlet that the all-star lineup will include past winners Derrick Levasseur (Season 16) and Josh Martinez (Season 19), as well as their former housemates Frankie Grande and Paul Abrahamian, respectively.

Longtime fans of the CBS summertime reality show know that Levasseur is regarded as one of the best Big Brother players of all time. Grande made headlines during his season when he revealed that his sister is pop superstar Ariana Grande, and Abrahaniam is the only Big Brother player to ever land as the runner-up twice after he competed in Seasons 18 and 19.

The insider told the outlet that while the aforementioned players are currently confirmed for Big Brother Season 22, other past players, mostly from recent seasons, are also on the network’s list. The source said Big Brother 20 alums Haleigh Broucher, Christopher “Swaggy C” Williams, Bayleigh Dayton, Tyler Crispen, and winner Kaycee Clark have all been approached by CBS for a Big Brother return.

Other possible houseguests could include Big Brother 21’s Nicole Anthony and Season 16’s Brittany Martinez. Fan favorites Da’Vonne Rogers, Victor Arroyo, Janelle Pierzina, and legendary player Dan Gheeesling are also all reportedly on producers’ wish lists for Season 22.

The casting spoilers come days after Big Brother 21 alum Kemi Fakunle posted a cryptic tweet about taking “once in a lifetime ” opportunities, which caused some fans to think she is also being given another chance at the Big Brother game.

While fans have mixed feelings on an all-stars season—and especially one that features past winners— Big Brother host Julie Chen has long been pushing for such a lineup. In a past interview with Entertainment Tonight, Chen even said she’d like to see a season that features all of Big Brother’s past winners dating back to the show’s very first season in 2000.

“I have been actually pushing for an ‘All Star‘ season in that it’s beyond ‘all star,'” Chen previously revealed. “It’s the cream of the crop. It’s the winner from each season to compete. So, it’s the ‘Winner’s Circle.’ And I’m talking back to season one, Eddie [McGee]. I mean all the way back!”

With coronavirus restrictions still in play in California, there is no word when CBS will begin production of Big Brother 22. The confirmed cast lineup appears far from being announced, and there has been no word that the CBS summertime house has had any work done to it to prepare for the new Big Brother season.