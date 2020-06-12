Rapper CupcakKe Stuns Fans In Short Black Off-The-Shoulder Dress & Burberry Sneakers

The rapper CupcakKe — who has collaborated with the likes of Charli XCX and Kelela — recently took to Instagram to treat fans with a number of new photos of herself.

The “Lemon Pepper” songstress stunned in a black over-the-shoulder dress that fell way above the knee area. The garment showed off her decolletage which helped showcase the numerous tattoos inked on her chest. To complete the outfit, CupcakKe wore lace-up Burberry sneakers that featured their signature pattern. She accessorized herself with dangling earrings and a Burberry bag of the same print, which she wrapped around her body. CupcakKe rocked long acrylic nails with a coat of yellow polish and styled her long dark braided hair down. For her makeup application, she appeared to have applied a glossy lip, mascara, shimmery eyeshadow, and false eyelashes.

The 23-year-old posted five selfies within one upload.

In a number of shots, CupcakKe was photographed inside a clothing store. In the first frame, she was snapped from a slightly higher angle and looked up at the camera with a fierce, intense expression. In another, she flashed her pearly white teeth and held one hand to her hair.

CupcakKe was also captured in the middle of a shopping mall in other slides. In one pic, she was caught in front of the window display of a store from the side. CupcakKe crossed her legs over, rested her arms in front of her, and sported a subtle smile.

She didn’t add a geotag with her upload. However, it seems CupcakKe was enjoying a day at the mall.

“BURberry cause imma cold b*tch,” she captioned her post.

In the span of 10 hours, her upload racked up more than 18,200 likes and over 360 comments, proving to be very popular with her half a million followers.

“LOOK AT HOW YOU ATE THAT QUEEN,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Thanks for blessing our timeline mother,” another devotee shared.

“LITERALLY THE MOST BADDEST GODDESS IN THE UNIVERSE,” remarked a third fan.

“I want those shoes #stunning,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“CupcakKe lookin’ like a snack,” a fourth admirer commented.

