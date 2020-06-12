‘Jersey Shore’ Speech Enrages Crowd At Angelina’s Wedding Reception

Jenni, Deena, & Nicole take shots at their roommate, prompting boos from her family and friends.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Nicole Cortese, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi enraged the crowd at roommate Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding reception to Chris Larangeira with a speech that appeared to be less about being funny and more about slinging insults. Teased since the beginning of the season, this speech had been widely anticipated by viewers of the series. It would reportedly later cause several cataclysmic events within the series that spilled over into the longtime pals’ personal lives.

After being called to the sweetheart table where Angelina and Chris sat, Deena, Nicole, and Jenni began their speech. Deena told Angelina, “it’s good but funny.” Angelina, who was known for her raunchy humor throughout the season, appeared to be on board for whatever the women had to say.

The theme of their words was “third time’s a charm,” as Angelina was engaged three times before tying the knot with Chris.

“You got engaged three times but the third one stuck. You tried living with us three times and then you finally stayed,” Deena said. “Not only is Chris the lucky one but so are we.” This was followed by Nicole saying that Angelina was the fly to their expletive and the throw up to their neighborhood. Jenni noted that she was the trash to their bags, referencing the way Angelina carried her clothing and personal items into the home upon her first introduction to the cast in Season 1 of Jersey Shore.

What appeared to anger the attendees the most was when Jenni stated Angelina was the dump to our islands. This was a reference to the Fresh Kills Landfill in Staten Island, at one time the world’s largest. This appeared to trigger anger from the wedding guests who booed Jenni’s statement. In return, the reality star told the guests to “calm down.”

Part two of the episode titled “The Speech” will air June 18. This will be the finale of Season 3 of the series and reportedly, the end of Nicole’s time as a castmate on Jersey Shore. One month after Angelina’s November 2019 wedding, Nicole announced she would be leaving the series. She would eventually reveal during her podcast It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey that she felt forced to make the unkind speech by producers who were looking for some crazy antics from the roommates to film at the wedding.

The pals’ tumultuous relationship during the first two seasons of the series caused Angelina to abruptly leave the show after filming its second season in Miami. She would return for the series reboot in 2018 after Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola chose not to be a part of filming.

Deena would later respond to the wedding incident via a fan comment made regarding an Instagram post, per USA Today. “Listen I understand you’re all upset about our speech but we also included nice things in it as well. We thought since Angelina always says ‘I never take myself seriously’ she would truly laugh at the stuff we said.. clearly, we were wrong.. we’re human.. people make mistakes.”