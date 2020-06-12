Kelly Clarkson Allegedly ‘Realized Divorce Was Her Only Option’ After Quarantining In Montana

Kelly and Brandon Blackstock's extended period of time together at their ranch in Montana was reportedly 'detrimental' to their marriage.

Kelly Clarkson allegedly “realized divorce was her only option” after spending lockdown in Montana with her now estranged husband Brandon Blackstock and their children, according to a new report from Entertainment Tonight. Though both Kelly and Brandon have so far stayed quiet about their split since the news broke yesterday (June 11) that The Voice coach had officially filed for divorce, a source claimed that leaving L.A. for the country only made things worse for the couple.

The insider alleged that the two, who wed back in October 2013, had been having problems for a while before Kelly made the surprising move to end their marriage. Spending so much time together in close proximity amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic reportedly only made things worse for the parents.

“Kelly and Brandon had been having problems for several months and were making a conscious effort to work things out,” the source claimed.

“They both hoped quarantining away from L.A. in Montana would help them work things out in their marriage, but instead the change in environment was actually detrimental,” they added. The family has been riding out the outbreak at their ranch in Montana, which Kelly proudly showed off to fans back in April when she gave them an insight to how her family had been spending lockdown together.

“The constant time together seemed to make an already challenging situation worse,” ET‘s insider continued.

The source also claimed that Kelly’s very busy schedule as a pop superstar, coach on The Voice, host of The Kelly Clarkson Show, and soon to be star of her own Las Vegas residency had previously kept her mind off of her marriage troubles. However, all the time spent in one place supposedly “gave her the time she needed to think about her life and her marriage.”

It was with so much time to think that Kelly “knew she just needed to follow her heart and finally realized divorce was her only option,” according to the source.

While Kelly’s divorce came as a shock to fans, the site’s insider claimed that Kelly had been vocal about her marriage struggles with her inner circle.

“Those closest to them know it’s been difficult,” the source said.

As reported by People this week, the “I Dare You” singer officially filed for divorce in Los Angeles on June 4, though the papers listed their separation date as “TBD.” Neither have yet spoken publicly about the split.

Kelly and Brandon are parents to 6-year-old daughter River and 4-year-old son Remington. Brandon also has two children, 18-year-old Savannah and 13-year-old Seth, from a previous marriage.