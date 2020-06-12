Lisa Morales Shows Off Ripped Abs In Sports Bra & Skintight Leggings

Lisa Morales showed off her toned body and washboard abs in her latest Instagram update. She wore some chic athleisure wear in the video that she recently shared on the social media update to flaunt her flawless physique.

However, the popular Instagram model admitted that the “struggle is real” during the coronavirus pandemic quarantine. Lisa, who’s an advocate for a healthy lifestyle, struggled to make healthy choices in the video clip.

Lisa wore a black sports bra that could double as a crop top. It had a plunging neckline and revealed the fitness model’s ample cleavage. The thin spaghetti straps attached to the thick back strap to support her bust.

She teamed the top with a pair of leggings that clung to her sculpted booty. The high-waist tights were on-trend and comfortable enough to exercise in.

Of course, her stomach was exposed in the crop top. Lisa sported ripped abs and a tiny waist that she showed off for the camera.

The social media influencer wore her hair in a high half-ponytail and allowed it to cascade down her back. She appeared to be wearing some natural-looking makeup to enhance her facial features. She also rocked a watch and a pair of black sneakers to complete her athleisure wear ensemble.

Lisa shared a short clip with her fans. In the first part of the video, she lazed on the plush gray sofa and picked up the remote to watch some tv. A voice interrupted her and firmly said, “No!” Frustrated, she got up and left.

Next, the 34-year-old sauntered to the table and was eating some crisps. Again, the voice reprimanded by her saying “no” repeatedly. She left the crisps on the counter and got up.

In the final part of the clip, Lisa went to the exercise mat and picked up a dumbbell. She clasped it with both hands and proceeded to do some squats. The voice approved of her actions and said, “Exactly.”

Lisa has a staggering following of over 2.2 million people. Many of them engaged with her by liking the pic or revealing their thoughts in the comments section.

One fan revealed that they were having similar struggles.

“I’m you on the second shot with the chips as I’m writing this comment,” they teased.

Another lamented the absence of the “voice” in their lives.

“I wish I heard this voice more often,” they shared.

A third follower encouraged Lisa and other Instagram users with this comment.

“Don’t stress yourself. If your diet is on-point all week then a bag of chips & 1 day being a couch potato won’t hurt ya,” they claimed.

The video proved to be a hit with her followers and more than 6,000 have already commented on the hilarious clip.