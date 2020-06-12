East Wing Pushes Back Against Claims First Lady Has Negotiated Her Prenup Since Donald Trump Was Elected

The East Wing of the White House has pushed back against the claim that first lady Melania Trump used President Donald Trump’s move to the presidential residence as leverage to re-negotiate her prenuptial agreement.

In a recently released book titled, The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump, author Mary Jordan claimed that the first lady’s late arrival to the White House was due to legal negotiations. The author claimed that Melania refused to live at the presidential residence until her son, Barron, was ensured involvement in the Trump family businesses, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“She wanted proof in writing that when it came to financial opportunities and inheritance, Barron would be treated as more of an equal to Trump’s oldest three children,” the book stated.

The first lady’s chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, released a statement on Friday dismissing the claims in the book, according to The Hill.

“Yet another book about Mrs. Trump with false information and sources. This book belongs in the fiction genre.”

Grisham, however, didn’t directly address the accusations in the book, such as the idea that Trump knew her bargaining power and used the potential for political embarrassment for personal gain.

According to the book’s description, Melania Trump is “far more influential in the White House than most people realize.”

According to The Inquisitr‘s earlier report, the book states that the first lady was reportedly rattled and upset by the now-infamous tape where Trump talks about grabbing women in a sensitive area, as well as the accusations of infidelity by several high profile women, including Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal.

The president has avidly denied misconduct with McDougal and others who have come forward to accuse him.

However, the book does attempt to dispel the rumor that Melania Trump isn’t interested in being part of the White House and its potential for success. The book’s author reported that the first lady is very interested in fighting to keep her husband in office for a second term.

Jordan states that Melania “has told people she wants to win reelection.”

“There is ample evidence that from the very beginning. Melania not only accepted and embraced Trump’s political aspirations but was also an encouraging partner.”

The Hill reported that Jordan compiled her book after interviewing more than 100 individuals who consider themselves to be close to the first lady, including former schoolmates, and those with inside information about the White House and what happens behind closed doors.