Donald Trump Turns Up The Heat On Seattle ‘Anarchists’ During Thursday Interview

President Donald Trump told Fox News‘ Harris Faulkner that he had no intention of backing away from conflict in Seattle, Washington in the face of demonstrators who have occupied part of the city.

Days ago protests at the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct escalated to the point that police boarded up the building and left the area. This was seen as a win for frustrated protesters, who have occupied the area and dubbed it a “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,” as The Inquisitr previously reported.

The protesters have stated that law enforcement is no longer allowed in the area as they demand that police be defunded, and the autonomous zone dwellers appear to be at least attempting to settle in.

Lol the Antifa people in the “autonomous zone” are taking up farming. They poured some top soil onto the grass, seem to have simply placed some of the plants onto the soil rather than digging holes, and are expecting to keep the plot sufficiently watered with a watering can. pic.twitter.com/ULCmU4ACnw — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 11, 2020

The president told Faulkner in his exclusive interview that he is “not going to let Seattle be occupied by anarchists,” according to Fox News.

“If there were more toughness, you wouldn’t have the kind of devastation that you had in Minneapolis and in Seattle. I mean, let’s see what’s going on in Seattle. I will tell you, if they don’t straighten that situation out, we’re going to straighten it out.”

Demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in police custody on Memorial day, have blocked off a six-block area for their “cop-free zone,” according to Fox News.

Trump has since insisted that Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan handle the situation, saying that her efforts to this point have been “pathetic.”

The president also called out Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, telling him to send the national guard troops needed to bring the city back to order, saying “He’s got great National Guard troops so he can do it.”

“But one way or the other, it’s going to get done. These people are not going to occupy a major portion of a great city.

Durkan has resisted Trump’s requests, up to this point, even going so far as to poke fun at the president telling him to “Make us all safe” and “Go back to your bunker.”

Durkan shot back at Trump, telling him to “Make us all safe” and “Go back to your bunker.” This in response to Trump’s later deleted tweet that encouraged to move quickly to take back the entire city of Seattle, and saying that time was of the essence.

As for the city’s mayor, she responded to the president’s orders calling him “incapable” and mocking a misspelling in his tweet.

However, despite the official demands being made by the newly formed zone’s residents, there is some evidence that they could be running low in supplies, and the need for force might dissipate if residents’ resolve weakens.