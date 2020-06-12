Adrienne Bailon Shows Off Her Decolletage For Latest Jewelry Campaign

Adrienne Bailon — who is currently on the panel for The Real — took to Instagram to share a number of new photos of herself. The former 3LW member is known for showing off her outfits via the social media platform. However, her most recent upload focuses on her jewelry from her latest campaign with her own brand, XIXI.

Bailon stunned in a white garment that appeared to be a dress made out of silk. The “No More (Baby I’ma Do It Right)” hitmaker left one strap to hang off her shoulder, which helped showcase more of her decolletage. She slicked back her dark long wet hair and seemingly wore a full face of makeup that included a glossy lip, mascara, eyeliner, and contour. Bailon accessorized herself with a necklace, small dangling earrings, and a couple of bracelets.

The 36-year-old posted a photo that contained four different images of herself.

In the top left, Bailon was captured showing off her side profile in a close-up shot which displayed her cheekbones and sharp jawline. She closed her eyes while holding her locks back.

In the top right, Bailon was snapped sitting down on a staircase where she kept her eyes closed and her hand raised to her hair. In the bottom left, Bailon was photographed in the same location but looked up at the camera with a fierce expression.

In the bottom right, she was captured in a beauty shot with her lips parted. Bailon posed in front of a plain white wall and left her hair to rest behind her neck.

For her caption, she told fans that her sister was her photographer for the last two XIXI campaigns during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In the span of 12 hours, Bailon’s post racked up more than 49,000 likes and over 440 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.9 million followers.

“Wow, you are so beautiful,” one user wrote.

“You are absolutely beautiful and talented. @adriennebailon,” another devotee shared.

“Everything about you is so beautiful!” remarked a third fan, adding the flame emoji.

“Ouch Adrienne. You didn’t have to slay me so hard with these photos. Brb, need time to recover,” a fourth admirer commented.

Bailon is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a white loose-fitted sweater that she wore slightly off the shoulder. To complete the outfit, she put on black leather shorts that fell above her knees and heels of the same material. Bailon styled her curly brunette hair down and pushed it over to one side.