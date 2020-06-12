Qimmah Russo Performs One-Armed Pushups In Black Sports Bra And Matching Shorts

Qimmah Russo took to Instagram on Thursday to display not only her sculpted physique but her amazing strength as well.

In the brief clip she shared, Qimmah rocked a black sports bra and matching shorts as she strutted into the frame with a determined look on her face Then she quickly dropped to the floor to perform a set of one-armed pushups. Qimmah knocked out her reps in front of a white wall with “Perseverance” spray-painted on it, a word that fit the vibe of her clip.

She appeared to sport dark eye shadow liner and lashes, her smoky eye makeup matching the intensity she displayed in the video as well. She wore her black hair straight in the video and it fell past her shoulders from a side part. Her skin gleamed under the lights as if it had been recently oiled and this helped to emphasize her body’s enviable muscle definition.

The video has been viewed more than 30,000 times since its upload and close to 200 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments section, her adoring fans seemed entranced by Qimmah’s muscled figure and her show of physical fitness.

“Seeing that physique in the daily. No reminders needed. Always beyond impressive,” one person wrote.

“Let’s salute your skin for a moment. That stuff is flawless,” another Instagram user commented.

“Wow you are pretty strong to be able to do that,” a third person wrote.

But a fourth fan seemed very concerned about Qimmah avoiding injury during the exercise.

“Looks strong but you’ll mess your shoulders up doing that, believe me I know…. save them,” they advised.

Several of the other commenters chose to use collections of assorted emoji to express their admiration for Qimmah’s video.

Her fans are likely used to seeing her show off her figure in her Instagram uploads. In a previous photo series, Qimmah flaunted her abs in a pink sports bra and matching leggings. In the third image of the three-photo upload, she pulled down the waistband of her leggings on one side to reveal even more of her abdominal muscles.

Based on her caption, the photos were meant to promote her upcoming workout programs.

“My AB Challenges are gonna be one to remember!” she wrote before adding a winking emoji. “Stay tuned for my launch!”

The post has been liked more than 40,000 times and close to 500 Instagram users have commented on it.