Alexina Graham Shakes Her Booty In Lacy Thong In New Video

Alexina Graham took to her Instagram page today to share a flirty new video as she wished her followers a good morning in the caption. The Victoria’s Secret Angel tantalized her fans first in a lacy lingerie set, as she eventually broke out in a short dance and shook her booty.

At the beginning of the clip, the model posed standing up with her body angled towards the camera. She tugged at her thong straps with her hands before playing with a piece of her hair and flipping it back behind her shoulders.

Her lingerie set included a black bra with floral drawings and scalloped edging along her cleavage. It had a flirty bow in the center that matched the bows on her hips. Her bottoms were equally revealing as they featured two upside-down triangle pieces of lace and thin straps.

In the video, Alexina proceeded to turn her back to the camera and shook her hips from side to side, revealing her bare derrière. She then leaned forward to blow a kiss to the camera.

The clip then cut to her modeling a skimpy leopard-print dress as she smiled widely and made hand gestures to imitate a wild cat. The ensemble had a loose neckline, very thin straps, and a loose fit. The sensation twirled in a circle and blew another kiss for the camera before the video ended.

Behind her was a white bed in a white room with a few personal belongings scattered about.

So far, the post has been viewed over 134,000 times, and her fans had plenty of nice things to say in the comments section.

“OH MY GOODNESS GRACIOUS!!!” raved an enthusiastic follower.

“You look amazing, also love the cheeky smile,” noted a second admirer.

“I love you forever alexina! My motivation & inspiration for life forever! I hope we can meet up one day! Keep up the good work & I’ll always try my best even when it’s hard! Let’s get it!” gushed a third devotee.

“@alexinagraham is the best @victoriassecret model of them all,” declared another social media user.

The stunner also posted another lingerie pic to her Instagram feed on May 16, that time modeling a red, sheer set. She stood with her right shoulder facing the camera in front of a dull light gray backdrop. She propped out her left leg and tugged at her bottoms with both hands. Alexina sported a bra and matching bottoms with loose garter belt straps that fell around her legs. Moreover, she wore her hair down in a heavy side part.