Stephanie Sanzo Flaunts Chiseled Arms, Shoulders, And Abs In Orange Sports Bra And Black Leggings

Stephanie added a new dose of fitness inspiration to her Instagram page on Friday when she shared two photos that showed off her chiseled physique.

In the shared snapshots, the Australian fitness trainer rocked an orange sports bra paired with high-waisted black leggings. In the first photo, she flexed her biceps which emphasized the muscle definition of her shoulders as well. In the second image, she turned her back to the camera, looked over her shoulder, and placed her hand on her hip. The pose helped to draw the viewer’s eyes to her sculpted triceps and her pert posterior.

In both photos, Stephanie wore her long blond hair in a low ponytail and appeared to accentuate her eyes with pink shadow, dark liner, and black faux lashes. She seemed to extend the rosy color scheme to her lips with a pink shade of matte lipstick.

In her caption, Stephanie shared an inspirational quote about the power of the mind in determining one’s destiny. She also encouraged her fans to never underestimate themselves.

The post has been liked over 16,000 times, as of this writing, and close to 25o Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments section, Stephanie’s fans expressed their admiration for her.

“Steph you look amazing, one fan wrote before adding a smiling face emoji to their comment. “You’re a big inspiration for all of us.”

“I really hope a lot of your followers are women because the more that could be inspired by you, your work ethic, and your strength (in that order), the better!” another Instagram user added.

Others praised the workouts that Stephanie regular posts on her Instagram page.

“Your workouts have been getting me through quarantine. You inspire me!!!” they wrote.

“Thanks for your advice and motivation,” a fourth person gushed. “I can achieve my dreams!!”

The photos appear to have been taken on the same day that Stephanie recorded the latest video series on her Instagram page. She wore the same sports bra and leggings combo in those clips as she powered through an upper-body workout that included single-arm press⁣es, bent-over reverse fly⁣s, Arnold press⁣es, bent-over rows⁣, close grip push-ups⁣, prone YTW’s⁣, bicycle crunches and McGill sit-ups.

In her caption, Stephanie shared that the circuit is also available on the SWEAT app as part of an ongoing workout challenge.

That post has accumulated more than 40,000 likes, as of this writing, and more than 600 Instagram users have commented on it.