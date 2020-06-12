Jordyn Woods Rocks Curve-Hugging Black Leopard-Print Bodysuit As She Poses With A Tennis Racket

Jordyn Woods added a series of stunning new images to her Instagram page on Thursday night.

In the shared post, the model/entrepreneur rocked a curve-hugging black leopard print bodysuit paired with white loose-fitting sweatpants. Jordyn wore long braids in each photo and wore them styled in a half-up ponytail. She opted for an understated makeup look for the photoshoot. She seemed to only wear liner and faux lashes on her eyes and appeared to pair them with a nude lipgloss.

Jordyn posed on a tennis court and held a racket in each of the images. She used the prop playfully in each of the photos and in one of them she seemed about to throw a serve.

The post racked up close to 180,000 views in under an hour, and more than 1,000 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, her fans had lots of compliments for her and some of those positive messages came from fellow celebrities like singer Normani Kordei, comedian B.Simone, actress Ryan Destiny, and rapper Dani Leigh.

But other commenters praised Jordyn as well.

“‘Jordyn snatch my edges for the umpteenth time,'” one person wrote.

A second fan seemed to imagine themselves in a relationship with Jordyn.

“Still waiting on my text back and you playing tennis,” they wrote.

A third was more interested in Jordyn’s musical endeavors since her participation in Season 2 of The Masked Singer.

“Sis where is the album at?” they asked. “We know you can sing. are you recording?”

And there was one Instagram user who seemed to doubt that she could use the racket in her hand.

“Now let’s see you actually swing it,” they wrote before adding a crying laughing emoji to their comment.

Some fans eschewed words altogether and expressed their admiration for Jordyn with comments filled with emoji.

While Jordyn kept things sporty casual in this post, she’s known for showing off her chic fashion sense. In a previous photo, she rocked a curve-hugging white crop top with high waisted orange pants that hugged her derriere. Jordyn accessorized her look with statement square-shaped sunglasses and wore her long dark brown hair in a low ponytail. Jordyn turned her body to the side and looked over her shoulder as she posed for the camera.

“Just because,” she wrote in the caption before adding a heart and sparkling star emoji.

The post has been liked more than 600,000 times and close to 4,500 Instagram users have commented on it.