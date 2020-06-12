Kelly Clarkson Quiet On Reason Behind Split With Brandon Blackstock, Defended Him From Cheating Rumors In Past

Kelly Clarkson has remained quiet about the reason behind her reported split with husband Brandon Blackstock, which came as a shock to many fans as there had been no signs of trouble in the marriage — and the singer had defended her husband in the past when he faced cheating rumors.

As The Inquisitr reported, Clarkson filed for divorce from her husband in Los Angeles earlier this month, more than six years after they tied the knot. The couple share two children together, 5-year-old daughter River and 4-year-old son Remington.

As Entertainment Tonight reported, Clarkson cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, but she has revealed little more about the cause for the divorce. None of the initial reports indicate a reason they they had split, including whether any infidelity may have taken place. Neither Clarkson nor Blackstock have shed any light on the situation either, with neither issuing any kind of public statement in the wake of the reports.

The breakup came as a shock to many fans, as the two appeared on solid footing and often spoke glowingly of each other. Back in April, Blackstock sent a touching birthday message to Clarkson on her talk show.

Clarkson had also gushed about her husband in the past, even saying in a 2017 interview that he was the first person she ever felt truly sexually attracted to — noting that before him, she “honestly thought I was asexual” before meeting Blackstock.

“This isn’t a downer to anybody I dated before him, but I’m just going to be real: I never felt like, honesty, sexually attracted to anybody before him,” Clarkson said in a radio interview, via Entertainment Tonight. “And I’m not downing my exes. You know, everybody’s different. But there was something about him.”

In other interviews, Clarkson said that she felt an immediate spark after first meeting Blackstock in 2016, though he was married at the time. The two were reacquainted after he split from his wife, and began dating in 2012. They would marry one year later.

They had faced rumors of infidelity in the past. Clarkson stuck up for her husband in 2013 after an unnamed person took to social media to accuse of him cheating on an emotional rather than physical level, an allegation that captured some viral interest. Just weeks after they were married, the rumor picked up such steam that Clarkson took to Twitter to deny it, calling the allegation a lie.