Ohio Republican Asks If ‘Colored Population’ Is Hit Hard By Coronavirus Because They ‘Do Not Wash Their Hands’

During a health committee hearing in the Ohio statehouse this week, Republican state Senator Steve Huffman asked if “colored” people get hit harder by the coronavirus because of poor hand hygiene, CBS News reported on Thursday.

Huffman, who is a physician, asked the question during director of the Ohio Commission on Minority Health Angela Dawson’s testimony.

“My point is, I understand African Americans have a higher incidence of chronic conditions and it makes them more susceptible to death from COVID,” the lawmaker began.

“But why it doesn’t make them more susceptible to just get COVID? Could it just be that African Americans or the colored population do not wash their hands as well as other groups or wear a mask or do not socially distance themselves?”

As CBS News noted, data suggests that African Americans have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19. In Ohio, where African Americans make up 14 percent of the population, they account for 26 percent of positive coronavirus cases, 31 percent of hospitalizations and 17 percent of deaths.

According to public health experts, African Americans are succumbing to COVID-19 at higher rates for various reasons. African Americans are more likely to be part of the essential workforce, have higher rates of preexisting conditions and no access to proper medical care.

In a statement, Huffman said that he posed the question “in an unintentionally awkward way.”

“I was trying to focus on why COVID-19 affects people of color at a higher rate since we really do not know all the reasons,” the lawmaker said.

As The Washington Post reported, Huffman’s remarks went viral on social media, with prominent political figures accusing him of racism. On Thursday, Huffman was fired from his emergency-room physician job.

The controversy involving the Ohio Republican comes as the nation struggles to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and amid protests against police brutality. The protests began after the death of George Floyd. The 46-year-old African-American died of apparent asphyxiation, after a white officer with the Minneapolis Police Department knelt on his neck.

Even though some states have not officially reopened yet, there has already been a spike in coronavirus cases in more than a dozen states. Public health experts have also warned that the protests could speed up the spread of the virus.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it remains unclear how much asymptomatic carriers contribute to the spread of COVID-19. However, some studies suggest that asymptomatic individuals could be responsible for up to half of the spread.