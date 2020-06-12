Demi Rose Shares Throwback Photos Of Herself In An Orange Bikini

Demi Rose tantalized her 14.1 million Instagram followers with two of her newest uploads. The British model shared two throwback photos on her Instagram story on Thursday, June 11, posing in an orange bikini top and tiny denim shorts.

She wore a low-cut bathing suit top that left little to the imagination. The garment was fitted with triangular, melon-colored cups with dark orange piping. Her ample cleavage and buxom bust were the focal point of the shots, and they almost fell out of the skimpy top. A silver necklace fell down her chest.

Demi’s tanned, toned, and taut midriff was on full display.

The medium-wash Daisy Dukes were high-waisted, covering her belly button. They rode up high on her hips, showcasing her fit physique and famed hourglass figure. The teeny shorts were rolled up at the hem.

In the first photo, Demi looked off to the side as she strutted down the street. On-lookers appeared in the background, with one person in particular looking Demi’s way. She wore a brown leather purse over one shoulder. Along with the photo, the model posted a blue hand making a “rock n’ roll” gesture with their fingers.

The picture appeared to be taken at the golden hour, and Demi’s already sun-kissed skin looked even more bronzed in the light. One arm fell down by her side, while the other clutched her bag.

Demi sat down in the second shot, which seemed to expose her chest even more. In that image, she held a green drink in her hand and tilted her head, a faraway look in her eyes.

“I miss Ibiza,” she captioned the snap, revealing these were pictures from the Spanish island.

The brunette bombshell wore her hair in an intricate braid, her hair parted in the middle. Two pieces were left out of the ponytail, framing her face and cascading down in waves. The rest of her chocolate-colored locks were pulled back behind her ears. A voluminous braid tumbled down one shoulder.

Demi’s thick lashes curled upwards and fanned outwards. She appeared to wear a warm pink blush on her cheeks. Her plump pout looked to be filled in with a light pink lipstick.

As Demi Rose fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the model does not shy away from sharing racy snaps on her Instagram grid and Instagram story. Earlier today, Demi shared a post that depicted her in a skintight black dress that showcased her bust and hourglass shape.