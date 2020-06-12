Kelsie Jean Smeby Slays In A Red Bikini With Gold Embellishments

In her latest Instagram update, brunette beauty Kelsie Jean Smeby showcased her tantalizing curves in a red bikini with gold metal embellishments. She thrilled her 679,000 Instagram followers with the smoking-hot snap, and paired it with a caption that referenced the current state of the world.

The bikini Kelsie wore was from the clothing brand Bahimi, and she made sure to acknowledge them by tagging their Instagram page in the picture. The bikini top featured a scoop neckline that showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and thick straps that stretched over her shoulders. The cups and straps were connected with two gold circles to add an extra detail, and the same type of gold circles were nestled between her cleavage, showing off a hint of extra skin.

Kelsie paired the bikini top with matching bottoms that were in the same bold red hue as her top. The bottoms dipped low in the front, showing off a major amount of Kelsie’s toned stomach. The sides stretched high over her hips, accentuating her hourglass physique by showing off her curvaceous hips and slim waist. The bottoms also had gold embellishments attaching the front portion to the straps.

Kelsie had her arms raised in the shot as she piled her brunette locks atop her head in a mass of sexy curls. The pose showed off her toned arms, and though the photo was cropped just above her knees, her thighs were on display as well.

Kelsie’s beauty look was super seductive. Her piercing blue eyes appeared to have been lined with black eyeliner, which accentuated them and brought out their stunning hue. Her skin looked flawless, and she finished off the look with what looked like a frosted pink shade on her lips.

Kelsie’s followers absolutely loved the sizzling snap, and the post received over 6,800 likes within just three hours. It also racked up 168 comments from her eager fans, who raced to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Absolutely gorgeous!!!” one fan commented, followed by a string of emoji.

“Looks so good!!! Love the color on you,” another follower remarked.

“Goddess,” one fan wrote simply, followed by a quartet of flame emoji.

“Always stunning,” another fan added.

Earlier today, as The Inquisitr reported, Kelsie flaunted her curves in another sizzling bikini, although it was an emerald green color rather than red. In that particular post, she shared two smoking-hot snaps that were taken on a beach in California. The green bikini highlighted her curves to perfection, and she showed off both the front and back view of the skimpy swimsuit.