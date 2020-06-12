Bruna Rangel Lima Shows Off Her Toned Physique In A Skimpy Outfit

Bruna Rangel Lima took to her Instagram account on Thursday, June 11, to share a photo of herself wearing a black tank top and a pair of black panties. The scantily clad model left her 4.1 million followers clamoring for more.

She sat on a couch, holding a newspaper in one hand. Her other hand brushed a lock of hair away from her face.

Bruna stared straight at the camera, the corners of her mouth turning slightly upwards, a hint of a close-lipped smile playing on her face.

She wore a low-cut tank top that rolled up on her stomach, exposing her bare midriff and flaunting her bust. The top, which was emblazoned with “MANSCAPER” in white writing, ended just below her chest. Her enviable abs were on full display.

The underwear dipped low on her lower abdomen but rode up high on her hips, showcasing her hourglass figure and fit physique.

Her hair was dark at the roots but quickly transitioned into a platinum blond shade, giving her locks a slight ombre look.

Her dark brows appeared groomed and shaped. They arched high over her brown eyes. Her feathery lashes fanned outwards and curled upwards. Her lower lashes seemed to be coated with black mascara. It looked as if her lids were rimmed with kohl liner.

Her cheeks seemed to be brushed with a hint of warm pink blush. It looked as if white highlighter dotted her nose. She wore an orange-pink lip, a sunset shade.

Bruna’s followers flocked to the comments section in droves, eager to share their thoughts on the model’s latest look. While some fans chose to comment solely with emoji, others left lengthier messages for her.

“They weren’t ready,” wrote one follower, punctuating their comment with two flame emoji.

“This is beauty right here,” shared a second social media user, adding a heart-eye emoji.

“You are more beautiful in each photo,” said a third person, including a smiley face blowing a kiss.

“You are on fire,” replied a fourth fan, following up their comment with three flame emoji.

At the time of this writing, the photo racked up more than 23,400 likes, as well as over 200 comments in just one hour.

As Bruna Rangel Lima fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the model does not shy away from posting racy pics on her Instagram grid and Instagram story. Earlier today, she shared a video of herself modeling a multicolored thong bikini that showcased her curvaceous booty.