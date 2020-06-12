Rachael O’Brien Is Glad She Distanced Herself From Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder

Rachael O'Brien is glad she is no longer friends with the ex-reality star.

Rachael O’Brien is speaking out after being linked to Stassi Schroeder’s latest scandal due to the offensive “Nazi chic” photo she appeared in years ago.

During an interview that came on the heels of Stassi’s firing from Vanderpump Rules, the comedian revealed that she begged Stassi not to mention the word “Nazi” in her post before confirming her embarrassment over the controversial image that has recently resurfaced.

“I 100 percent did fight Stassi to not to post that photo with that caption,” Rachael told Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 9. “I told her that the caption is not funny. It’s horrible and I am ashamed to be in the photo.”

According to the report, Stassi shared the photo of herself, Rachael, and Kristen Doute in 2018, and suggested that she was “Nazi chic” due to the black outfit, a hat and sweater, that she was wearing. Right away, Rachael began to distance herself from both Stassi and Kristen, who have since been fired from Vanderpump Rules due to the many offensive things they’ve said and done in recent years, including their attempt to set Faith Stowers up for crimes she didn’t commit, including drugging men and theft.

“Rachael was really upset and mad at Stassi about the photo and Kristen was saying, ‘It’s fine. Just be yourself,'” the insider said. “Stassi also started icing Rachael out after that incident.”

Although Rachael and Kristen were on tour together when the quarantine began in March, she isn’t planning to resume them once the restrictions are lifted. Instead, she wants to cancel all future dates with her former best friend and get back to life without the reality stars.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Stassi hasn’t been coping with her firing too well and has reportedly been spending a lot of time crying as she remains at her $1.7 million home in the Hollywood Hills with her fiancé, Beau Clark, who she is set to wed next year.

“Stassi has been very emotional by this situation and has been sad and crying, and also angry,” an insider told Us Weekly. “She feels blindsided that she was fired and lost her podcast and sponsorships.”

In addition to being fired from Vanderpump Rules, Stassi’s podcast, Straight Up With Stassi, has been canceled and a number of her sponsors, including Secret deodorant, Skrewball Whiskey, and Ritual Vitamins, have cut ties with her in light of the recent news regarding her past behavior.