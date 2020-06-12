Ashleigh Jordan Flaunts Killer Legs In Blue Shorts For New Lower Body Workout Videos

Ashleigh Jordan took to Instagram on Thursday to show her 3.5 million followers a leg-focused workout.

Ashleigh started her workout with a set of single-leg squats. For this exercise, she lifted one leg to the side and rested her foot on an exercise bench. Then she slowly bent her other leg to complete the squat. In her caption, she suggested doing three sets of ten reps on each leg.

Next, Ashleigh performed a set of elevated reverse lunges. She started in a standing position on top of a stool for this one and then took a large step backward before she bent both of her knees. Her caption recommended doing 10 repetitions per set for four rounds.

A series of yoga ball walk-ins came next. Ashleigh lay on her back for this one and stretched her legs onto a large blue yoga ball. Then she bent her legs and drew the ball toward her before she straightened them and pushed it away. She wrote that the exercise should be done 20 times during a set.

In the fourth and last video of the series, Ashleigh added a pair of dumbbells to the workout for a series of alternating lateral lunges. Beginning with her feet spread apart and her weights raised to her shoulders, Ashleigh bent one of her knees and shifted her weight in the direction of the active leg.

The post amassed over 10,000 likes in under an hour and close to 100 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In the comments section, Ashleigh’s fans shared their appreciation for the workout demonstration.

“Thank you for always having the best workouts,” one fan wrote before adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“I love the lateral and reverse movement in this workout! Killing it babe,” another Instagram user added.

Other Instagram users thanked her for the workout motivation.

“I love seeing women workout mega inspiring,” a third person commented.

“I need that extra motivation to end the week #BodyGoals,” a commenter wrote

Ashleigh may have focused on her legs in this most recent video series but she targetted her abdominal muscles in a post she uploaded to Instagram one day ago. Dressed in a white sports bra and gray shorts, Ashleigh completed a circuit that included obstacle leg extensions, single-leg crunch extensions, side-plank reach throughs, and inchworms into up-downs.

“OOUUFFF this one is was in need of a killer ab sesh and this came thruuu,” Ashleigh wrote in the caption. “Highly recommend giving this one a try to finish off your next workout.”