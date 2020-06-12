Tammy Hembrow Showcases Her Gym-Honed Physique In A Tiny Pink Bikini

Tammy Hembrow took to her Instagram account on Thursday to showcase the results of her dedicated fitness regimen in a hot new set of photos that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

The double-pic update appeared to have been staged in the Australian model’s bedroom, though she looked ready to head out to the pool. She was clad in nothing more than a tiny pink bikini that left little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her sculpted curves. Tammy first posed with her back to the camera, showing off the daringly cheeky style of her swimwear that left her perky booty hanging out almost in its entirety. She turned her head over her shoulder and locked eyes with the lens while parting her lips in a sultry and sensual manner.

Tammy turned to face the camera directly in the second photo, treating her 11.3 million followers to a look at her flat midsection and abs. She wrapped her perfectly manicured fingers around the thin straps of her too-small bikini top, flashing a scandalous glimpse of underboob along the way. The garment also featured a ruched scoop neckline that offered another peek at Tammy’s ample cleavage, while the high-cut style of her bikini bottoms allowed her to flaunt her curvy hips and muscular thighs. Its string waistband was tied in dainty bows on her hips, further accentuating her taut tummy and hourglass silhouette.

Tammy accessorized her look with a set of gold hoop earrings, as well as a delicate nose stud. Her platinum tresses were tied in a flirty ponytail that sat high up on her head with two strands falling out to perfectly frame her face, which was done up with a full application of makeup that made her striking features pop. The glam look appeared to include a light pink lip gloss, blush, and shimmering highlighter, as well as a thick coat of mascara.

It wasn’t long before fans of the fitness guru began showering the bikini-clad new addition to her Instagram page with love. The post has amassed over 214,000 likes after just four hours of going live, as well as 1,200-plus comments and compliments.

“UNREAL! Absolute goals girl,” one person wrote.

“Just perfection,” quipped another admirer.

“You are so beautiful Tammy,” a third follower remarked.

“You had two babies WHERE!?!” asked a fourth fan.

Those hoping for another glimpse of Tammy’s incredible bikini body did not have to scroll far down her feed for their wish to be granted. The model recently shared another set of photos that saw her enjoying a day outside in a strapless blue two-piece. That look proved to be another huge hit, earning nearly 332,000 likes and 1,897 comments to date.