Tickets To Donald Trump’s Tulsa Rally Have Disclaimer That Attendees Can’t Sue If The Catch Coronavirus There

Supporters of Donald Trump who want to attend his first live rally in months will need to do so at their own risk.

As registration opened this week for a rally that will take place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, next week, those signing up found a disclaimer that by attending they would agree not to sue the campaign if they were to catch coronavirus there. A notice placed on the president’s campaign page noted that there is a risk inherent with going into a public place — something that public health experts have been warning and a reason that states instituted stringent measures to eliminate public gatherings.

The message specifically lays out that attendees cannot sue Trump’s campaign if they end up contracting the virus there.

“By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present,” the notice read. “By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury.”

As CBS Dallas-Fort Worth reported, the rally scheduled for June 19 will be the first for Trump since March 2, as his campaign put all public events on hold as the nation instituted lockdown measures. The campaign of presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has also suspended all public events, with no events scheduled for the near future.

Trump has already appeared at a series of campaign-style visits to manufacturing facilities making critical supplies to fight coronavirus, sometimes being greeted by cheering crowds and delivering speeches.

As The Inquisitr noted, Trump has come under fire for the timing of the rally, which takes place on Juneteenth, a day that recognizes emancipation from slabery. Many have criticized Trump for choosing to hold the rally in the city of Tulsa, the site of one of the worst instances of racist violence in American history. In 1921, mobs of white residents attacked and destroyed black residents and black-owned businesses, leaving hundreds of people dead.

Trump has also been criticized for his response to the virus, which included weeks of downplaying its severity in the early days of the outbreak. Trump publicly contradicted the advice of top White House experts, recommending untested drugs and suggesting that disinfectant could be injected or ingested in order to fight the virus.