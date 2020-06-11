Arianny Celeste Sizzles In A Neon Bikini & Unbuttoned Daisy Dukes

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste thrilled her 3.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling double update in which she rocked a neon bikini and sexy Daisy Dukes. The pictures were taken by photographer Bradley Meinz, who Arianny made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

As the geotag indicated, the photos were taken in a scenic spot in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, California. Arianny stood in front of a wall covered with lush green leaves and vibrant pink flowers.

Arianny showcased her curvaceous figure in a neon bikini with some chain details. The bikini top was an athletic style, with a scooped neckline that revealed a hint of cleavage. Thin silver chains stretching over her shoulders gave the look a bit of an edgy vibe, and the bright hue looked gorgeous against her sun-kissed skin.

She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms in the same bold hue. The bottoms were a high-waisted style that came to just below her belly button, and had high-cut sides with some metal embellishments.

Arianny layered a pair of distressed light-wash Daisy Dukes over the colorful bikini, and unbuttoned the front of the shorts for a seductive look. She looped her thumb through the belt loops on one side while she tugged the shorts down on the other to reveal a hint of extra skin.

Arianny finished off the look with a pair of earrings, a few gold rings, and a metal bangle. Her long brunette locks tumbled down her chest and back in an effortless style and she flashed a smile at the camera.

In the second shot, Arianny altered her pose just slightly, bringing one hand to her hair and tilting her head. She continued to gaze at the camera with a smoldering expression, and her followers couldn’t get enough of the tantalizing snaps.

The post received over 6,100 likes within just 34 minutes, and also racked up 152 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“What a babe,” one fan wrote, followed by a flame emoji.

“Your posts give me life,” another follower commented.

“Absolutely beautiful,” a third fan added.

“Obsessed with this,” yet another follower remarked, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

