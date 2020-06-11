Madison Woolley Flaunts Incredible Curves In Plunging White Bodysuit

On Thursday, June 11, Australian model Madison Woolley shared a stunning snap with her 529,000 Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 22-year-old posing in front of what appears to be a store window. The post’s geotag indicated that the location of the photoshoot was Sydney, Australia. Madison stood with her shoulders back and her arms to her side. She gazed directly at the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips.

The YouTuber sizzled in a white ribbed halterneck bodysuit from the clothing brand, Meshki, which she tagged in the post. The plunging garment put her incredible cleavage on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She also sported a pair of light-wash jeans that accentuated her curvaceous hips. As for jewelry, Madison wore gold hoop earrings and a watch worn on her left wrist.

The model styled her blond locks in a deep middle part and tucked her hair behind her ears, allowing fans to get a better view of her gorgeous face. Madison enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. She seemed to have applied highlighter and blush to her cheekbones, making her skin look absolutely radiant. Her makeup also seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows, a few coats of mascara, and nude lipstick.

In the caption, the social media sensation seemed to be making reference to the fact that stylist Kaitlyn Rodriguez can be seen taking the photo in the reflection of the window.

Fans appeared to have adored the post as it soon racked up more than 16,000 likes. Many of Madison’s followers also complimented her in the comments section.

“Love this. Looking unreal,” gushed a fan, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

“@madisonwoolley you look so cute,” added a different devotee.

“Such a wonderful tan. You look amazing,” remarked another admirer.

“Lovely and pretty and beautiful and cute and adorable and gorgeous,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead used emoji to express their admiration for the model. Madison has not yet responded to the comments.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a low-cut bikini top. That photo has been liked over 28,000 times since it was shared.