WWE News: Hall Of Famer Posts Racist Rant On Social Media

Tammy Lynn Sytch — otherwise known as WWE Hall of Famer Sunny — has made headlines recently for her racially insensitive social media posts. However, even though she’s received some widespread backlash for her controversial opinions, she continues to share them. As documented by Ringside News, her latest rant saw her post an offensive Facebook status.

According to Sytch, she received poor customer service from two African-American women who work for Lowe’s Home Improvement store. This led to her launching a scathing tirade about the women on her social media account, in which she focused on their ethnicities.

“2 days in a row on hold with Lowe’s customer service for two hours. 2 different female black operators. 2 times got no help, got attitudes, and got hung up on. WAY TO REPRESENT YOUR RACE! And y’all wonder why…”

As the Ringside News report highlights, Sytch’s latest comments are in line with her outbursts from last week, in which she praised Donald Trump’s handling of the riots that followed in the wake of George Floyd’s death. She also insinuated that black people are “animals” and teased using the N-word after she was criticized by a black Twitter user.

Sytch defended her “animals” comment by noting how she never initially mentioned the ethnicity of the looters and protesters in question. She was referring to all people who were rioting. However, she referenced race in her follow-up tweets, which saw her argue with several followers and post a “White Power” hashtag.

As The Inquisitr reported, she also jokingly offered an OnlyFans discount to people of color to prove that isn’t racist. This came after she’d already caused outrage with her aforementioned remarks. This post also saw her receive plenty of criticism from her followers.

Sytch’s latest comments are bound to provoke more controversy, but it remains to be seen if WWE will respond to this series of incidents. In 2015, Hulk Hogan was removed from the Hall of Fame after he was caught on tape using racial slurs. While he was eventually reinstated, the company has shown that it’s more than willing to penalize racist alumni, regardless of their status and legacy.

Sytch has only made a few sporadic appearances on WWE television since parting ways with the company in 1998. She was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011, but the company appears to have distanced itself from the former Diva due to her legal troubles.

As The Inquisitr report notes, she has received several DUIs in recent years and was released from prison earlier this year for violating a probation order.