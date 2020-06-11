Viviane Lomelin Flaunts Her Perfect Derriere In A Leopard-Print Bikini

Mexican social media starlet and model Viviane Lomelin, who is well-known on the photo-sharing platform for sharing sexy and stylish snaps every week, took to her page on Thursday and posted a set of hot bikini snapshots to tease her 1.9 million fans.

In the snaps, Viviane could be seen rocking a leopard-print bikini that featured pink lining on both the top and the bottoms. Her sexy bikini top boasted a plunging neckline that allowed her to show off major cleavage. In addition to that, her skimpy bikini bottoms enabled her to put her perfect derriere on full display — a move that sent temperatures soaring.

The 21-year-old model seemed to have worn a full face of makeup. The application appeared to have included a foundation, a light pink lipstick, nude eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. It looked like she finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows.

She wore her highlighted tresses down and let her locks cascade over her shoulders and back.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured somewhere in Tempe, Arizona. She, however, did not indicate the exact location. For the photoshoot, Viviane could be seen lying over her belly atop a beach mat covered with a white sheet. A small wooden table could also be seen sitting beside her.

Viviane shared two pictures from the shoot. In the first one, she lifted her chin, placed her arm on the ground for support and held her other hand behind her neck, and looked away from the camera. The second picture was quite similar but in this particular one, she kept both of her arms on the floor.

In the caption, Viviane asked her followers about the temperatures of their cities. She also took to the comments section and requested viewers’ to rate her pictures. Aside from that, she also informed her fans that her sexy bikini was from the online beachwear retailer, Coqueta Swimwear

Within less than 30 minutes of going live, the snap garnered more than 16,000 likes. What’s more, many of her fans flocked to the comments section and posted about 380 messages in which they praised her sexy body and beautiful looks.

“You are one of the most beautiful women I have seen and followed on Instagram,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You look very pretty and what a booty, just wow!!” another user chimed in.

“My eyes are dazzled by your infinite beauty, my princess. You are the most beautiful thing that my eyes have seen,” a third admirer remarked.

Many other models also liked and commented on the snap, including Mariam Olivera and Mirjam Hornetz.